Dealing with neuropathy? Podiatrists say you should look for these 4 shoe features

Standing on your feet for hours on end during a busy day can leave your feet feeling tired and sore. Most of us tend to bounce right back the next day, but for anyone living with neuropathy, aches and pains (sometimes severe) are a routine part of daily life.

Like many people, the Shop TODAY team has heard the term neuropathy before, but we weren't exactly up to speed on the condition's symptoms and causes. So we tapped several podiatrists to find out more, and we also asked them to share some shoe shopping tips to help anyone with neuropathy find the best fit possible.

What is neuropathy?

Podiatrist and foot/ankle surgeon Dr. Asim Sayed put things quite simply for us and explained that neuropathy (otherwise known as peripheral neuropathy) is "impairment of the peripheral nerves that most commonly affects movement and sensation." According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, over 20 million people in the United States have some form of this condition.

"The most common symptoms of neuropathy are burning, tingling and pain in the hands and feet. It can occasionally be accompanied by muscle weakness and unsteadiness," he explained.

Aesthetic podiatrist and board-certified podiatric foot surgeon Dr. Suzanne Levine emphasized that people with neuropathy often experience pain or numbness in the feet while driving or walking, especially at night.

What causes neuropathy?

Like any condition, neuropathy can manifest itself for a number of reasons, but there are a few common causes, including vitamin deficiencies, nerve injuries, infections and diabetes.

"The first step is figuring out the underlying cause and treating it as soon as possible. For example, if the cause is vitamin deficiencies, you can reverse it by making lifestyle changes. However, in some cases the damage is irreversible and medications might be necessary to cope," Sayed said. "Fortunately, new innovations have been introduced into the market that have shown promising results for restoring the senses commonly affected by neuropathy."

Most of us aren't in the habit of examining our feet regularly, but anyone dealing with neuropathy should do so daily, according to Sayed. "If they are experiencing numbness and lack of feeling in their feet, they could have something in their shoe and develop a wound which, if untreated, can lead to larger issues such as infections or even limb loss," he explained.

What shoes work best for neuropathy?

Sneakers, sneakers, sneakers! This athletic shoe style is the best option for anyone dealing with neuropathy. "Athletic, stable sneakers with semi-rigid soles would be the most comfortable," Sayed said. Levine also suggested looking for styles that are "soft and shock-absorbent with good ankle support."

Not sure how to tell if sneakers will be supportive enough to deal with your foot pain? Sayed shared the following tip. "You can test the soles by holding a shoe horizontally, one hand holding the toe and one on the heel and lightly twisting each end in the opposite direction. How far you can twist and how much it bends, loosely tells you how much support it has. Ideally, there would be little to no bend or twist," he explained.

Sneakers aren't always an appropriate option, especially if you're attending a special event where dressier clothes are required. For times like this, there are a few shoe styles that work well for neuropathy. "It’s important to always look for well-cushioned and supportive styles. Heels with a platform or wedge and thick ankle straps and dress shoes with well-fitted, semi-rigid soles will provide the most comfort when sneakers aren’t an option," Sayed said.

Supportive shoes aren't the only way you can keep neuropathy at bay. Levine also suggests trying analgesic cream, wearing support stockings or putting legs and feet up during the day.

Sneakers for women with neuropathy to shop

These affordable slip-ons from Skechers have built-in arch support and a removable insole that lets you customize your comfort. The machine-washable style also feature shock-absorbing technology, and the price tag makes them a great option if you're sticking to a budget.

Vionic's slip-on kicks might be lightweight with their layered mesh material, but they're pretty sturdy and feature a footbed that offers three-zone cushioned comfort and arch support. The podiatrist-designed orthotic is equal parts flexible and firm and the colorblock detailing is also pretty snazzy!

Complete with a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned collar, these sneakers from Sorel merge fashion and function. They have a foam midsole that keeps feet cushioned, a platform heel that gives you a healthy amount of lift and a high traction outsole that helps grip all sort of street conditions.

When you are out and about, these training shoes will keep your feet nice and comfy with their shock-absorbent cushioning. The sneakers have a roomy toe area, a padded heel collar and insole arch support to boot. Plus, they come in three sleek colorblock shades.

OrthoFeet specializes in shoes for a number of foot conditions, and this particular pair works well for many of them, including neuropathy. They're made with a removable orthotic insole that offers arch support and a wide toe-box that leaves plenty of room, which is ideal if you experience swelling during the day. The tie-less lacing is also pretty convenient and a heel strap lets you make sure you have a comfy grip around your heel.

Comfortable and cute don't have to be mutually exclusive terms, and these sleek sneakers prove that with their sharp lines and supportive features. Approved by the Podiatric Medical Association, they were designed with foot pain in mind and have a stable bottom and a flexible yet secure fit (thanks to the hook and loop closure). They also come in extra wide styles!

Featuring Dansko's Natural Arch Plus technology, these walking shoes put a premium on comfort with their shock absorbing heel cushion and arch support. As an added bonus, the material is treated with an odor control shield that keeps them nice and fresh, and a stain-resistant 3M Scotchgard protector.

"You feel like you are walking on air," one shopper wrote in their product review. Another commented, "Great shoes for being on your feet all day."

Designed to tackle the foot pain caused by conditions like neuropathy and plantar fasciitis, these sneakers will offer your tired tootsies some much needed relief. Aside from offering plenty of arch support, they also have a slip-resistant rubber outsole, a stabilizing footbridge and space for custom orthotic insoles.

"The Boss Runnner's extra depth and rounded toes give ample space for my hammertoes and the swelling of neuropathy. And the great arch supports afford welcome relief for my flat feet," one reviewer wrote.

One of several Kuru styles that's ideal for neuropathy, these trainers combine the comfort of a running shoe and the casual vibe of an everyday sneaker. Notable features include a spacious toe box, excellent arch support and a shock-absorbent midsole.

One customer with neuropathy shared the following rave review: "I was finding it painful to walk for more than 5 minutes, and my feet would start swelling almost immediately with my other shoes. They were good quality too. Used to work just fine before my health declined. But now that I have the Quantum's, I don't have that swelling, tingling, or pain at all. Complete life changer for me."

Heels for women with neuropathy to shop

These sandals have a solid block heel, an orthotic footbed and ample cushioning, and they're also shock-absorbent and slip-resistant. Plus, they have flexible elastic straps for added comfort!

The best heels for neuropathy patients are low and chunky or wedges, according to Levine. If you'll be spending most of your time sporting sneakers and want to save a bit on special occasion shoes, these heeled sandals are a worthy option with their thick ankle straps and solid heel.

Perfect for the office, date night and everything in between, these strappy sandals aren't just a pretty face. They're also built with plenty of comfortable features, most notably a cushioned footbed with memory foam that keeps your tootsies happy for hours on end. The walkable block heels and soft material (a mix of suede and leather) are also feet-friendly, which is a major plus when you can't predict when you might have a neuropathy flare-up.

Available in three neutrals (black, white and brown) and one very mellow yellow, these wedges are a great option if you want to look presentable and also stay comfy. The crisscross straps and adjustable ankle strap will keep your feet firm in place and the supportive sole offers great traction.

It's hard not to fall for these sassy kicks, but our love for them only grew stronger when we read about how supportive they are. The sturdy sandals have an arch-friendly footbed that's cushioned with memory foam and a reasonable two-inch heel that won't leave your feet exhausted after a few minutes of walking. Plus, there's an adjustable strap so you can personalize the fit.

A pair of black booties is a wardrobe essential, and these ones offer comfort in spades with their orthotic insoles. Built-in arch support eases the pain associated with neuropathy and a padded interior also keeps irritation at bay. Other notable features include a spacious toe-box and a cushioned sole.

