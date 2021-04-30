Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It should come as no surprise that most of us regularly suffer from foot pain. After all, daily physical activity and ill-fitting shoes tend to put extra strain on our feet throughout the day. In fact, the American Podiatric Medical Association says that a whopping 77% percent of Americans have experienced foot health problems at one point in their lives.

So, how do all these people alleviate their achy feet? It turns out there are a plethora of effective options available for soothing sore tootsies. In an attempt to find the best solutions, we scoured the internet and talked to a professional for customer- and podiatrist-approved products. We also tried a few popular options out for ourselves, too.

Best products for sore feet

Even though this is the most inexpensive option on our list, it’s actually one of the most effective for relieving sore feet. The reason? The spikes along the ball’s surface dig deep into the muscle to help minimize knots and prevent foot cramping.

“[A] massage helps to loosen the soft tissue and increase circulation to the area,” says New York City podiatrist Dr. Jacqueline Sutera. “The increase of blood flow to painful areas can help to circulate in healing properties of blood and remove cellular debris from inflammation. Decreasing inflammation helps to reduce symptoms of pain.”

Touted for its ability to relieve plantar fasciitis, this massage roller is a huge help for those battling foot pain. “Plantar fasciitis is an inflammation of the ligamentous-type structure called the fascia on the bottom of the foot,” says Dr. Sutera. “When this fascia is inflamed and swollen, it causes pain to the heel and arch, especially after periods of rest.”

This foot stand is an affordable choice for those who aren’t interested in spending a ton of money on electric massage options to treat their discomfort.

Athletes will already know that Biofreeze is essential for temporarily relieving any muscle pain or soreness. The formula uses menthol to cool the afflicted area and block pain signals for instant relief. As a bonus, this roll-on option is perfect for on-the-go applications.

If you’re standing for long periods of time each day, you likely need special shoe insoles. “Most insoles provide cushioning and arch support,” says Dr. Sutera. “They help to neutralize the foot as you step down and provide shock absorption, ultimately alleviating and preventing foot pain.”

These insoles by Vionic are designed to offer improved stability and control — especially during fast-paced activities like running or walking quickly. They even have an odor-absorbing cover to ensure your feet stay stink-free.

Not only is the soft fabric of these socks comforting for tired toes, but the cooling sensation they provide is downright heavenly. Simply put the provided gel pack in the slips along the sock to provide a chilling sensation for sore, hot feet.

Of the entire foot, heel pain is one of the most common complaints. From blisters to calluses, heels can develop some serious damage during the day. This heel cream is formulated with glycolic acid and taurine that work together to soften dry, cracked heels for a more comfortable overall feeling.

Using both massage technology — which includes six massage heads and 18 rotating massaging nodes— and a heating function, this product is clearly a top seller for a reason. Plus, the equipment has an adjustable height option, making it perfect to use while seated in any chair or couch.

Another great option for people suffering from plantar fasciitis, this pad’s sloped design is ideal for stretching out the plantar fascia ligament in the foot to relieve tension. It also uses a textured surface to knead out muscle knots.

Sink tired feet and calves into these adjustable, cushioned wraps. Not only does this product gently massage sore muscles, but it also heats up for additional comfort and improved circulation.

