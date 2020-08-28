Even when you're wearing a supportive pair of kicks, an insole can help keep your feet extra happy when you're moving around for long periods of time. The Walk Hero Comfort and Support Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles are designed for folks with conditions like flat feet, plantar fasciitis, arthritis, bunions, supination and overpronation. They can also help address general foot, arch, heel and knee pain.

The insole's built-in shock absorption is meant to reduce pressure and relieve pain, which is particularly helpful for those who happen to stand on a hard surface all day (construction workers, nurses and restaurant workers). Luckily, they're compatible with a range of shoes, including work boots, dress shoes, casual shoes and running shoes. And the extra layer of cushioning doesn't hurt, either!

They have the podiatrist seal of approval

Podiatrists are the first ones to admit how useful a good pair of foot insoles can be, and the two that Shop TODAY spoke to gave this bestselling pair their seal of approval.

"They look like a good combination of structure, shape and are soft enough to be comfortable," said Steve Pribut, a clinical assistant professor of surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine.

Dr. Jacqueline Sutera, a podiatrist and member of Vionic's Innovation Lab, noted that the insoles come in several different sizes and are thinner than many other pairs, two desirable traits that shoppers often seek out.

"This helps to ensure that it fits well and also looks to appeal to the average size arch and foot type, which most people have. They look to be durable and have a good combination of support and cushion," she said, adding that the insole's deep-seated heel cup is ideal for those dealing with heel pain, overpronation and plantar fasciitis.

As with any other pair of insoles, you should try to change these out every six to 10 months depending on how much walking you do — and don't forget to switch out your shoes every so often as well.

"Wearing shoes that are old and worn out will not allow the insert to work the way it is supposed to because it will tilt your foot as you strike the ground with every step," Sutera said.

Amazon shoppers swear by them

With a 4.3-star rating and over 6,000 verified reviews, these insoles come well-vetted and many customers appreciate the affordable price tag, especially since prescription orthotics can get pretty pricey.

"I am amazed at how well they work for such a bargain price," one verified reviewer wrote.

The versatile insoles also happen to fit in a variety of shoes. "I’ve worn them in boots, booties, slippers, dress shoes, running shoes, Converse. I’m halfway tempted to glue them to my feet. They are THAT much of a game changer for me," one happy customer shared.

One Amazon reviewer wrote that the inserts helped him finally find relief after dealing with flat feet for several decades.

"These inserts not only helped the problem but they completely fixed all the pain in my knees, ankles, and lower back. I felt like crying the first few days wearing these, a problem that's been bothering me for 27 years was fixed with a $15 purchase. These have completely changed my life and these will be a new standard for any shoe I buy in the future. If I could give more stars I would!" he wrote.

If you try them on and think you might need a little extra arch support, don't be alarmed. As one reviewer explained, the arch support the insoles provide is actually pretty optimal.

"I showed [my podiatrist] one and he smiled. 'These are perfect,' he said. 'You don't want too much arch support or they will eventually hurt. I can sell you a pair of my shoe inserts for $50 but the ones you have are better,'" another verified customer wrote.

