I finally found the perfect pair of white sneakers — and they go with everything

In my book, a good pair of white sneakers is just as much of a wardrobe essential as a little black dress. They're cute, practical and easy to throw on as you're headed out the door.

But, it all comes down to picking the right ones. On my hunt for a pair that is just as cute as they are comfortable, I stumbled across the celebrity-loved brand Superga. Superga has been around since 1911 and the brand says that its 2750 style, "has been an icon from the beginning." Once I saw the sneakers — and how many reviewers raved about them — I knew I had to add them to my cart.

When they showed up at my door, I knew I made the right choice. I instantly loved the classic feel and clean lines. Plus, the canvas material felt perfect for the spring and summer months ahead.

What makes Superga stand out?

With the clean, white material and tan sole, I loved the classic look the moment I slipped my feet into them. The shoes are supportive without being chunky, fitted without being too tight and they show just the right amount of ankle.

Since I got my pair I've worn them just about everywhere: to the office, on a flight (they're easy to slip on and off for security) and to a bridesmaids' brunch. So it would be an understatement to say I've gotten my money's worth.

Plus, I'm not kidding when I say that these shoes hold up! I was worried the bright white sneakers would get dirty quickly, but I've been pleasantly surprised. Dirt has easily wiped off and while they have a few spots, they're not really noticeable. Another thing I love is just how comfortable these sneakers are. I feel like I could go on a nice long walk in them and be totally fine.

According to the brand, the rubber sole has a "crepe-textured" that is meant to help with traction — and it actually works. I recently took a walk through the park after it had rained, and even though the stone steps were slick with water (and I was being a typical millennial and texting while walking), I never once felt like my feet weren't firmly on the ground.

Courtesy Kara Quill

Stylists love Superga, too.

To get a better idea of how to style the trendy sneakers, I reached out to image consultant and stylist Christina Stein, who shared her thoughts on the brand's classic look. "This is a company that knows its footwear and comfort, so everybody trusts it," Stein said. "I think in particular it's such a feminine-looking sneaker."

She also noted that while the chunky shoe trend isn't for everyone this shoe, "gets back to the origin of what a sneaker should look like."

When it comes to styling the comfy shoes, some people might be reluctant to pair a skirt and sneaker, but Stein says they're actually really fun to wear together — and the combo is even office-appropriate for a "smart casual" environment. "For summer in particular, if you're just over the short, tennis shoe look try a really adorable dress. Just a summer linen dress with a pair of tennis shoes or a skirt with a really fun pattern on it."

I took her advice and paired the shoes with a skirt from my closet, and wouldn't you know — I loved the look. I felt put together, yet casual enough to run errands or meet up with friends after work. If you opt for pants, Stein recommends ankle-length jeans or peddle pushers to complete the look.

One pro tip I have is to wear no-show socks with these sneakers. I opted for a pair like these from Hanes that are so soft and somehow make my Superga sneakers even more comfortable.

Courtesy Kara Quill

While some people might be turned off by the cost at first, I think they're worth the price. "You spend the most time in your shoes and on your mattress, it pays to invest in both," Stein said.

All in all, I would definitely recommend these sneakers to anyone who is looking for a chic, yet comfortable shoe that's sure to become a staple for the warmer months ahead.

