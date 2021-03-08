This bestselling Amazon dress is perfect for spring — and it's only $27

It's made from a mix of rayon and spandex, so it's soft and stretchy, which is key when you've become used to the comfort of joggers. Many reviewers say that they also appreciate the cut, which falls just above the knee and doesn't feel too short or revealing.

The dress has more than 8,000 five-star ratings and is currently the No. 1 bestseller for women's petite casual dresses and comes in sizes x-small to xx-large. They also have a handy size chart to reference if you're unsure which will fit you best.

"I just got this in the mail not even an hour ago and haven't taken it off," wrote one verified reviewer. "...I'm buying more so that I can wear one every day. I love how soft and comfortable the fabric is, the cut is so flattering. It covers my postpartum belly really well and has pockets!"

While pockets are a huge draw, sometimes on dresses they can make your hips look larger than they actually are. But according to one reviewer, you won't run into that issue here, since the pockets in this dress lay flat and don't look bulky.

The dress is perfect for everyday wear and would look great with a long sweater or a jean jacket. Though you can easily dress it up with the right shoes and accessories.

"It’s the softest, coolest material and officially is the comfiest dress I own," wrote another reviewer.

If you're eyeing the white or floral white options, the brand notes that they can be slightly see-through, so they may be better suited to be worn with nude undergarments or as a beach or pool cover-up.

