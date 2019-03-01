These are the best jackets for spring, according to a stylist

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The moment that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: Spring is here, which means it's finally time to pack away all those bulky winter coats and trade them for something lighter.

Unfortunately, we can't ditch our layers entirely — many of us still have quite a few chilly days ahead. But instead, we're starting to look for lighter-weight options that can carry us through cold mornings and into the sunny afternoons of the season.

One of the best things about shopping for jackets for spring is that you can have a little more fun with your selections. Instead of solely focusing on function and what will keep you the warmest, you can start incorporating some of the latest trends and finding fashion-forward styles that you love.

So to hear more about the must-have jacket styles for the season, we turned to stylist and founder of Style By Christina, Christina Stein. She shared some of her favorite types of jackets for spring, along with some fashionable options each. Plus, we added some top-rated and bestselling options that we love, too.

Best shackets for spring

Shackets — or hybrid shirt-jackets — have been trendy for a little while now, and Stein said they make a great transitional piece as we move from winter to spring. "For the cooler evenings I'm really into layering [a shacket] with a turtleneck, and a pair of denim [pants] and a cute pair of tennis shoes," she said. "But you can totally do a shacket with a cute dress underneath, like a slip dress, and a pair of heels, depending on the type of material of the shacket."

Stein likes this shacket from Zara, which is made from a chic faux leather material. The sleeves are designed to hit right below your elbows, so we imagine that this option would be good for warmer nights.

Want the classic look of a leather jacket, without the added weight? This faux leather shacket should do the trick. Stein picked out this option, and we think it's the perfect '90s-inspired piece to complete your throwback wardrobe.

Unfortunately, many of us will still have quite a few cold days to get through before it finally starts warming up for good. That's why this pick from Stein seems like a great choice. According to the brand, it's made with a mix of recycled wool and alpaca hair, for added warmth. It has an oversized fit and is unlined, so it's easy to layer.

This twill shacket from Old Navy seems like a great pick for all those cool mornings and evenings of spring. The neutral Camel color makes it easy to pair with almost anything in your wardrobe, from a bright sweater to a white tee.

Best blazers for spring

Blazers are another good choice for season, especially when your day requires you to wear something a little dressier. One stylist previously told us that when it comes to blazers, you should keep the clothing you're wearing underneath pretty simple — especially if you're wearing an oversized option. While slacks are an obvious choice, you can also pair a blazer with jeans or even sweats.

For nights out with friends or days at the office, you can't go wrong with this satin blazer, which was one of Stein's picks. The blazer is a stylish choice, thanks to chic details like a collared neckline, floral embossing and pointed hems.

Stein recommends this option from Everlane, which is said to have a menswear-inspired fit and modern feel. While the oversized design is super trendy right now, if you want more of a fitted look, the brand recommends ordering in a size down.

For a more affordable option, we like this blazer from H&M. The oversized option features a satin lining, so it seems like it would be comfortable enough for all-day wear. Even better, it's made from sustainable materials and comes in five different colors.

Currently the No. 1 bestselling blazer on Amazon, this chic option comes in 18 colors, from neutral khaki to bright orange. One Shop TODAY writer who tried the piece loved how versatile it was, saying that it's sleek and polished enough to wear to the office, but can also be paired with bike shorts and a T-shirt for a trendy daytime look.

Best denim jackets for spring

The beauty of a denim jacket is that you can wear it with just about anything. Plus, it goes with everyone's aesthetic, Stein said. "It can create such a different look even from day to night," Stein said. It can just as easily be paired with heels as it can with sneakers. One of Stein's favorite ways to style them right now? "People are putting them with high-waisted trousers, with a cute tank bodysuit underneath and a pair of heels."

With distressed details, a lapel collar and multiple wash options, there's a whole lot to love about this jacket. That's why we're not surprised that Stein recommended it for the season.

Stein also likes this jacket from River Island. It has fun frill details, which make it stand out from the other denim jackets in our collections.

Amazon shoppers love the fit and look of Levi's Original Trucker Jacket (it has more than 4,000 five-star ratings on the retail site). It comes in 16 different wash options and, according to the brand, it's a "perfect in-between layer that looks just as good over a tee or under a coat."

This denim jacket is an Amazon bestseller — and it's not hard to see why. Reviewers say the affordable pick is "super cute," "well-made" and has "the perfect amount of stretch."

Best trench coats for spring

Stein's top pick for the season is a trench coat. "You can never go wrong with a trench," she said. "It looks good, whether it's raining or not, and it's a classic piece." While they can be pricier, she added that the pieces are something that she tells all of her clients to invest in, especially those who live in areas where it doesn't typically snow, like Los Angeles or Miami, she said.

When choosing a trench coat, stylist Lucia Gulbransen previously told us that fit is particularly important. "You don’t want a trench coat too oversized with layers because it will add unflattering bulk. Also, you don’t want your trench to be too fitted, as you want to be able to move with comfort and ease," she said.

It's hard to think of a brand that's better known for its trench coats than Burberry. And Stein likes this option from the brand. It's pretty pricey, but like she told us, trench coats are an investment piece. This one features the brand's storm shield, which is designed to allow rainwater to run right off the coat, so you can wear it for multiple seasons.

For a more affordable option, look no further than this bestselling trench coat from Amazon. We preciously asked five women of varying sizes to try on the coat, and they all gave it positive reviews, with one person adding that they'd wear it "pretty much anywhere."

This trench coat comes in tons of spring-ready colors, like Lilac, Orchid and Lemon, so it's a perfect choice for the season. One reviewer said that it's a "must have for every wardrobe," adding that it's "bold, sleek and chic." To make things even better, you can get it right now for nearly $100 off when you use the code OWNIT.

Best bomber jackets for spring

A bomber jacket is another option that will carry you through the changing weather. And because bomber jackets come in so many different materials, you can easily find an option that suits your personal style. You can opt for an edgier feel, and wear a leather bomber jacket over jeans or a slip dress, Stein suggested. Or, go with a vinyl option. "I feel like that can carry you into summer weather, depending on where you're located."

We love the look of this reversible bomber, which came recommend by Stein. One side has a colorful abstract design, and the other has palm trees — it's reversible, so you can choose which one you wear depending on your vibe for the day.

One reviewer described this quilted bomber as the perfect "catch-all jacket." "It is lightweight but still provides a good amout of warmth and protection making it perfect for spring and fall," they wrote. "Styles well with everything. I have to stop myself from wearing it everyday, I should probably just buy more colors!"

You can add this cute cropped bomber jacket from H&M to your collection for just $35. It's designed to hit right at your waist, so we imagine that it would pair well with high-waisted jeans or trousers.

