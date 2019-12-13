Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Finding a high-quality coat on a budget can be challenging, especially when it comes to one that will keep you warm without bulking you up or botching the rest of your look.

Challenging, but not impossible, as there are a good amount of brands that specialize in styles that will keep you cozy (and chic) without breaking the bank.

Whether you're looking for a wool peacoat or puffer, waist, knee or calf-length, read on for a range of designs, lengths and fabrics that will suit your personal style and needs, starting as low as $40.

This soft, relaxed-fit coat from Old Navy features a funnel neck for added coverage on cooler days. The roomy, knee-length style is the perfect fit for your favorite slouchy sweater and skinny or straight jeans.

Wrap up your style with this belted wool coat from Target's Ava & Viv line. Available in gray and brown, it's dressy enough for the office yet casual enough for every day. It comes in both regular and plus sizes.

Plaid is having a big moment right now. Get the look with this oversized button-front wool coat from Target's Wild Fable line, which oozes retro sophistication.

Battle the winter blues with this bright idea of a duster from the new Becca Tilley's x Bar III collection. We love the contrast of the bold red collar against the soft pink — and shoulder pads create additional structure.

The lining inside this cozy, budget-friendly puffer coat from Time and Tru extends up to the chin for added warmth. Scoop it up in a range of shades — including black, gem slate (shown), purple pearl and more — in both regular and plus sizes.

This coat from Orolay has gained a cult following, especially among a certain Manhattan mom set, for its stylish cargo design and ability to keep women warm during cold commutes. Experience the hype for yourself in one of eight shades, available in regular and plus sizes.

This puffer coat from Sam Edelman features stylish paneling throughout, along with a plush lining on the hood for added warmth. Casual enough for day and chic enough for evening, we'd suggest grabbing one — or several — of the five color options fast as we have a feeling it's going to sell quickly.

This faux-fur lined puffer jacket from Gap looks more expensive than the price tag would suggest. Available in petite and regular sizes and three color options, it's also extremely warm and goes with just about anything (last time we checked, it was also on steep discount).

"The teddy" is another big trend we're seeing when it comes to coats this season. Get the cuddly-chic look with this fleece coat from Uniqlo, which comes in three shades and has a near-perfect rating from reviewers who were so pleased with their purchase that some went back for another coat or two.

Last, but not least, capture the essence of winter with this plush, faux-fur coat from Liz Claiborne. Not only is it toasty, but it comes in three shades and proves an easy way to elevate any look.

