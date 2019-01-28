Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 1:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Allison Slater Tate

Last winter, among the $1,000-plus Moncler and Canada Goose coats on the parents at playgrounds and preschool pick-up lines on New York's Upper East Side, a strange phenomenon occurred: A $100, unrecognizable brand name down coat sold on Amazon (often with Prime's free two-day delivery!) became the outerwear of choice, especially for moms.

The Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket is a number one bestseller in its category on Amazon for a reason — at a regular price of $129.99 that is periodically knocked in half for Lightning Deals — the jacket has over 6,000 reviews, 83 percent of which are 4 or 5 stars.

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $130, Amazon

After New York Magazine wrote about the Orolay coat's unexpected popularity last year, it spread beyond Madison Avenue to the doorsteps of women in other parts of Manhattan — and now you can spot it in Chicago's Lincoln Park, the ski towns of Colorado, Boston's Back Bay, and on the wilds of Instagram, where it is beloved by fashion bloggers.

"You can stop looking for the perfect winter jacket — bc I’ve just found it for you," wrote Dallas, Texas, fashion blogger Being Bridget in November. "Under $100, water resistant and SO dang warm. Would make the best ski jacket too!"

"Brrr...dubbed the 'Upper East Side mom coat,' this coat is everything it’s hyped up to be!" wrote fashion blogger Retail Related on Instagram just this week. "I feel like I’m wrapped in a warm, cute sleeping bag!"

CC Rocque rocks the Orolay jacket in Telluride, Colorado. CC Rocque

CC Rocque bought the jacket after seeing a friend post about it on Facebook. "From the streets of New York to the mountains of Colorado!" said the Telluride, Colorado, designer. "So many compliments already!" Rocque praised the jacket's warmth and its many pockets.

Some shorter women worry the jacket might swallow them, but at just 5-feet-tall, Jan Russell of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, says it fits her just right.

Jan Russell, a mother of four in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, "looooooves" her Orolay jacket from Amazon. Jan Russell

"As long as someone isn't looking to pick up men, I think they should give this coat a chance!" she told TODAY Parents.

Even better: When it is an Amazon Lightning Deal, the jacket is only in the $64 range. It makes it hard to resist, said New Yorker Tessa Connelly, who bought the jacket on Lightning Deal for $65. "I was drawn to buy it because that many fashionable people can't be wrong," she told TODAY Parents, "and because of the price point. That is the price of a nice lunch for one in Manhattan!"

"Can I just say how much I love that something that's both affordable and practical has become trendy?" said Nashville, Tennessee, mom of two Jennifer Larson. "Pockets! Big pockets that ZIP CLOSED! I'm practically swooning with delight."