I love trying out all the affordable clothing available on Amazon from lightweight cardigans and wrap dresses to high-rise bike shorts that are actually flattering. Many of these pieces have become staples in my closet, and I'm finding the same sentiment to be true with this cozy oversized shearling jacket from PRETTYGARDEN that rarely leaves my body other than to sleep.

The packaging unleashes the comfy

It was obsession at first sight when the bestselling faux fur jacket was delivered to my apartment. When my package arrived in a tiny airtight sealed bag, I didn’t suspect it was the coat. When I opened it, the contents practically exploded out of the packaging resulting from just a tiny puncture I had made in the bag. The pop unleashed the comfy!

It's available in so many colors and sizes

The jacket has 17 colors to choose from and ranges in size from small to XXXL. I would normally get a medium or large when purchasing a new coat, but I went with the XL for more room and layering over sweaters and sweats. There's plenty of room for me to curl up in this without looking like a marshmallow. The khaki color also sparked my interest because so much of my winter apparel is either black or navy.

It's a great piece to transition from fall to winter

I infrequently leave the house these days, and honestly, this jacket is like wearing your favorite blanket all day long. As far as warmth, I have comfortably worn it outside to walk my dog when the temperature was in the 50s. It's a perfect piece to have when there's a slight chill in the air, but you aren’t ready to dig up the winter coat buried in your closet. There is no hood on this style, which I welcome with open arms. I like to style it with a hoodie underneath if I need some extra warmth or have an option to keep my ears warm without having the extra bulk of an attached hood.

The only downside to this shearling jacket that a few Amazon reviewers have mentioned is its zipper. Some users have said the zipper gets stuck in the faux fur when getting in and out of the jacket. Because the zipper is small, it is a little sensitive and easy to get the fur caught in the teeth. If you take your time zipping and moving slowly, though, you should be fine.

This fuzzy comfy jacket is divine and definitely one of my favorite Amazon buys this season. It was $36 very well spent — so much so that it's at the very top of my gift-giving list for friends and family this year.

