Spring is just getting started, but before you know it, it will be too hot to wear your go-to leggings and jeans. So, you'll need a good pair of shorts to swap in that will keep you cool and give your legs some long-awaited sun exposure (just don't forget the SPF).

Choosing the right pair for warmer weather can be a little stressful though. You want something that will feel comfortable, have the right amount of stretch and won't cause chafing when you get sweaty. But they also have to look good. It can be hard to find one pair that checks all the boxes. After all, you'll be wearing them for lounging, beach days, casual outings and everything in between.

To make it easier, we rounded up 12 pairs of slimming and shaping athletic and casual shorts that will carry you through hot spring and summer days, whether you're headed for a run or a night out.

Best slimming bike shorts

These shorts have a wide high-rise waistband which will prevent the dreaded muffin top and provide a slimming effect. There are multiple length options, from 2.5 to 9 inches. According to one Shop TODAY writer, they hug your mid-section in a tight yet comforting way and won't cause chafing, thanks to the flat seams.

Spanx's faux-leather leggings are an internet favorite, and this short version is perfect for warmer spring and summer days. Much like the longer counterpart, they feature the brand's contoured Power Waistband which shapes your tummy and gives your backside a lift. The faux-leather material makes them chicer than your average bike shorts, so they can be worn just about anywhere.

These bestselling shorts have more than 29,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers raving about how comfortable and flattering they are. They even have pockets, two on the sides and one hidden in the waistband, so you can keep your phone and keys close by.

Whether you're heading out for a workout or running to the store, you'll want to throw on these shorts. Not only are they moisture-wicking and easy to move in, but they look good, too. They feature a high waist and the brand's lifting and sculpting Airbrush fabric to flatter your frame.

Aerie's crossover leggings went viral on TikTok in late 2020, and they've been almost impossible to get since. If you weren't able to grab a pair during the most recent restock, this bike short version is just as comfortable and flattering. Along with the classic black version, you can get the shorts in three bright tie-dyed colors that are perfect for spring.

Available in eight colors, including marble and tie-dye options, these shorts are both fashionable and functional. The fabric is breathable and stretchy, and the wide waistband provides tummy control to streamline your shape.

Best slimming casual shorts

In moments when you need to swap out your athleisure wear for a "real" pair of pants, these bestselling tummy-control shorts are an equally comfortable and flattering option. "I can't believe I found a pair of shorts that are modest (mid-thigh), good quality and flattering," wrote one reviewer. "I used to dread hot summer days because I never had anything to wear other than grubby athletic shorts. Now summer can't come soon enough!"

Show off your best assets in these shorts that enhance your curves and provide a little lift where you need it most. They come in a range of sizes, from 00 to 24, and although they fit true to size, the denim has no stretch so the brand recommends sizing up for comfort.

One Shop TODAY writer called these shorts her "favorite Amazon find," when she put them to the test last spring. She said the body contour design hugged her hips and flattened her stomach, but never felt constricting. There are more than 30 colors to choose from, so they're sure to become a new staple in your closet.

A good pair of denim shorts is essential for the sunnier seasons, and this affordable pair can be worn almost anywhere. You can throw them on over a bathing suit for beach days or pair them with a button-down and bold accessories for a chic look. Reviewers say they hit at the perfect area on your waist and hold you in without causing bulging.

Bermuda shorts have been making their way back into mainstream fashion for a while now, and it's easy to see why. It's a classic cut (seen on the likes of everyone from Jacqueline Kennedy to Gigi Hadid) and provides more coverage than your typical shorts. These ones are designed to flatten and tuck your front and contour to your curves in the back. For the perfect fit, order in a size smaller than you normally would.

These shorts come in a variety of styles, including light and dark washes and distressed pairs. Each style features a flattering high waist and Secret-Slim front pockets that hold you in. No matter what you pair them with, these shorts will help you look and feel your best.

