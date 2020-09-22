I tried these $18 high-rise shorts with 20,000 reviews — and I get the hype

The fit is comfortable and supportive

The fit is by far the best attribute of the shorts. They are made of 87% polyester and 13% spandex, so they have a soft and stretchy feel. This material combo made me secure knowing that there was no chance of a “see-through” wardrobe malfunction. I have a curvy body type and these shorts definitely help lift and squeeze everything in and up and not in an uncomfortable way! When purchasing pants, anything high-waisted is always my first choice. I also own a pair of designer shapewear biker shorts and the fit and support are very comparable to this more affordable Baleaf pair.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Casey DelBasso / TODAY

They have pockets!

When I used these shorts for working out, running, yoga or hiking, the pocket came in clutch! There are three different pockets, including one large pocket on each side and a smaller one in the top seam at the waist. I found the small pocket to be perfect for sliding in a credit card or your AirPods case during a workout. The two larger pockets were just the right size to securely hold my iPhone.

There are multiple lengths to choose from

To all my curvy ladies, these shorts are the ideal length to prevent any rubbing on the inner thigh. I tried these bad boys out under a dress and they concealed any bumps and lumps while simultaneously keeping me irritation-free. I went with the 8-inch inseam in black (2-inch and 5-inch inseams are also available in over a dozen colors) which fell right above the knee as the optimal length for protection against that awful thigh chafe.

Whether I am lounging in athleisure or working from home, these shorts have helped me to stay comfortable, relaxed and on-trend. My WFH uniform is definitely one tiny perk that gives me something to smile about in 2020.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!