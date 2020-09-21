These bestselling high-rise jeans feel way more expensive than their $18 price tag

They cost less than a dinner out

As a self-employed person, I'm making a fraction of what I used to make pre-coronavirus when my clients had bigger budgets. I think a lot of us are hurting financially right now, which is why the low price tag of these pants is greatly appreciated. They vary in price depending on where you buy them, but most sizes and colors are under $25.

I can wear them at home

I'm not quarantining anymore, but I still expect to spend a lot of time at home over the next few months. Since these pants are 50% cotton and 50% spandex, they're so stretchy I can wear them while doing squats and lunges. But I don't work out in them; I just work from home in them. They're the first pair of pants I reach for when my favorite lounge pants are in the wash.

Even though they're far more comfortable than denim, they still have the same features as traditional jeans. There's a belt loop, a zip closure and five pockets. They also gently hug my hips and taper at the bottom just like jeans do.

I can wear them to work

As a travel writer, when I do have to meet a client, it's usually at a fancy hotel. What I like about these jeans, especially in black, is that they're nice enough to pass as business-casual. Last week, I was meeting with a marketing executive for NH Hotels Group at Anantara Vilamoura — perhaps the poshest five-star hotel in the Algarve. I wore these jeans because they're the only pair I brought on my month-long business trip to Portugal (which speaks to their versatility). I also wore them because I felt comfortable and was confident I wasn't underdressed or overdressed.

They look good with all my shoes

One of the main reasons I've been wearing these jeans this summer is because they look cute with wedges. I also like cuffing the bottoms and pairing them with my white sneakers.

Plus, what I'm looking forward to the most about fall isn't the return of the pumpkin spice latte — it's pairing these pants with my boot collection which hasn't seen the light of day since May. If I'm not loving how my gray and black jeans look with my brown boots, these pants are so affordable I can just buy another pair — or two!

