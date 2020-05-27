These $14 joggers are the reason I retired my old sweatpants

These bestselling joggers caught my eye thanks to the 3,500 verified reviews and 4.4-star average rating. The sheer number of options is almost overwhelming. I lost count at 30 and ultimately ended up getting the "Striped Grey" variety.

Katie Jackson

There are several styles available, though I chose the classic jogger option since I like the tapered leg design. These also come in a traditional leggings design and a "lounge" style that basically look like wide-leg yoga pants.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Katie Jackson

I also chose joggers because while I appreciate a great pair of leggings with tummy control, I wanted an elastic waistband with a drawstring. Depending on how this pandemic goes, I can see my weight fluctuating a lot in the near future.

I also wanted pockets. These have two front pockets deep enough to fit my iPhone XS and my bulging wallet (store loyalty cards and spare change, not cash). Some of the styles even have zippered pockets or hidden stash pockets in the waistband.

I wear mine mostly for lounging around the house, but I've also paired them with a denim jacket for a trip to the store and hiking boots for a walk in the woods. I'm not a runner, but I imagine they'd be great for that as well. The brushed polyester-spandex blend is also definitely soft enough to sleep in.

Katie Jackson

You can even wear them on a night out on the town. The model sporting the camouflage version on Amazon is rocking a pair of black pumps with them. I can't imagine wearing dress shoes with my old sweatpants — people would be so confused! — but these look surprisingly chic. I could see myself getting some compliments, or at the very least, jealous looks from my friends who have to strategically slide out of Ubers and carefully cross their legs when they sit.

All that said, one of my favorite features of these pants is how easy they are to clean. Unlike my other leggings, I don't stress out about the idea of accidentally tossing these straight from the washing machine and into the dryer with the rest of my clothes. So far, these pants haven't shrunk and unlike other exercise pants I've had, they don't pill.

Basically, these pants are joggers, running pants, dress pants, pajama bottoms and more. But what they're not is just as important to me. They're not my ex-boyfriend's sweatpants, and they'll never be. I don't care if we're the same size. I'm not sharing them.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!