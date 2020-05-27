These $14 joggers are the reason I retired my old sweatpants

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
For years, my go-to lounge pant has been a pair of men's sweatpants I inherited from an ex-boyfriend. Then I turned 30 and wanted something a little less frumpy. Why wear hand-me-down pants with bad juju that are so baggy they swallow my shapely lower half? That's not sexy.
Plus, life's too short to not have stylish loungewear. I'm also dating someone new who doesn't need to be reminded of my ex-boyfriend all the time either. So I decided to say goodbye to my sweatpants and hello to a new pair of stylish joggers.
Leggings Depot Joggers
These bestselling joggers caught my eye thanks to the 3,500 verified reviews and 4.4-star average rating. The sheer number of options is almost overwhelming. I lost count at 30 and ultimately ended up getting the "Striped Grey" variety.
There are several styles available, though I chose the classic jogger option since I like the tapered leg design. These also come in a traditional leggings design and a "lounge" style that basically look like wide-leg yoga pants.
I also chose joggers because while I appreciate a great pair of leggings with tummy control, I wanted an elastic waistband with a drawstring. Depending on how this pandemic goes, I can see my weight fluctuating a lot in the near future.
I also wanted pockets. These have two front pockets deep enough to fit my iPhone XS and my bulging wallet (store loyalty cards and spare change, not cash). Some of the styles even have zippered pockets or hidden stash pockets in the waistband.
I wear mine mostly for lounging around the house, but I've also paired them with a denim jacket for a trip to the store and hiking boots for a walk in the woods. I'm not a runner, but I imagine they'd be great for that as well. The brushed polyester-spandex blend is also definitely soft enough to sleep in.
You can even wear them on a night out on the town. The model sporting the camouflage version on Amazon is rocking a pair of black pumps with them. I can't imagine wearing dress shoes with my old sweatpants — people would be so confused! — but these look surprisingly chic. I could see myself getting some compliments, or at the very least, jealous looks from my friends who have to strategically slide out of Ubers and carefully cross their legs when they sit.
All that said, one of my favorite features of these pants is how easy they are to clean. Unlike my other leggings, I don't stress out about the idea of accidentally tossing these straight from the washing machine and into the dryer with the rest of my clothes. So far, these pants haven't shrunk and unlike other exercise pants I've had, they don't pill.
Basically, these pants are joggers, running pants, dress pants, pajama bottoms and more. But what they're not is just as important to me. They're not my ex-boyfriend's sweatpants, and they'll never be. I don't care if we're the same size. I'm not sharing them.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Living in sweatpants? Up your loungewear game with stylish joggers
- Trade your tired pajamas for stylish loungewear from Old Navy, Madewell and more
- These 'tummy control' leggings are the only pants I want to wear right now
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!