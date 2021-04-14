Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While many of us have enjoyed the last year of surviving in pajamas and loungewear, we should start showing some love for the trend we’ve recently turned to, especially now that the time of wearing “real” pants is upon us. We’re talking about joggers, of course!

Some expect the world to return to its regularly scheduled fashion programming of trousers, jeans and khakis once social activity and office life resume, but others are opening their eyes to a newer, comfier and, dare we say, more stylish option.

Joggers are blurring the lines between function and fashion, surpassing their activewear-only label to quickly becoming wardrobe must-haves for any occasion. But their versatility can only shine when matched with the proper top. With the right bodysuit, oversized sweater or jacket, you can easily take your jogger outfit from comfort chic to cool and casual.

Finding the best options is easier said than done, which is why we did the window shopping for you. From relaxed crew necks and cozy pullovers to polished button-downs and curve-enhancing blouses, take a look at our picks to pair with your favorite joggers.

What to wear with joggers

Jazz this one up with gold jewelry for a weekend brunch or pair it with a cute sun hat and loose white joggers for a day of shopping. Either way, this knitted drawstring will quickly become an everyday staple.

Nothing beats a classic crew neck tee, especially when paired with your sleekest joggers. Banana Republic’s semi-fitted shirt is soft and cut at the perfect length for mid- and high-rise pants.

For a more sophisticated look, a V-neck button-down blouse is always the answer. Style in a French tuck, knot it in the front or roll up your sleeves for a cool laid-back look anyone can pull off — but only with the right pair of joggers.

This slim-fitting ribbed tank is the perfect piece to add some structure to your casual Friday ensemble. The square neckline and stretchy fabric will help emphasize your body shape, while the solid neutral color options will no doubt assist in creating a timeless look.

Who says you can’t pair an oversized jacket with loose-fitting pants? It makes for a bolder look, but heads will turn once you show up to the party donning this double-breasted blazer with a chic notched lapel.

Elegant yet comfortable, this Everlane short-sleeved turtleneck can either work as a final touch to a business casual outfit or become your go-to night-in top. It comes in three vibrant colors, all made from the smoothest Tencel material.

If you prefer to skip a stiff pair of jeans, consider a denim top! This jacket features a relaxed fit with front pockets and drop shoulders. The cropped length is perfect for pairing with high-waisted pants and a tank top underneath.

If you haven’t heard, cardigans are making a major fashion comeback. Wear this Urban Outfitters knit off the shoulder with joggers cuffed at the bottom to complete your smart and stylish look.

Throw on this super-cool crew neck with fleece joggers and sneakers for a cool-casual day look. This mustard yellow tee not only features a modern design of Saguaro National Park, but it also represents Madewell’s contributions towards protecting it.

Flattering, sleek and seamless, this turtleneck is a gorgeous complement to those draped joggers you’ve been dying to wear out. And with 17 colors to choose from, there’s no shortage of outfit options.

Joggers might be considered more of a sport pant, but matched with this modern trench coat, they’ll have you looking like you just walked off the runway rather than a treadmill. Lapel collar, side pockets, sustainable materials — what more could you ask for?

This pullover may be vintage, but the overall look has modern with a hint of relaxed chic written all over it. The top is made from organic cotton and recycled polyester, and the cream-colored cotton makes the bright green embroidery pop.

Every wardrobe needs a great bodysuit. This surprisingly stretchy, double-layered top can be utilized year-round and pairs well with most pant styles.

You can never wrong with a denim button-up top. Slip on a printed tank or slim-fit tee underneath (maybe a crop top if you’re feeling bold), or just wear it by itself to stick with a simple single-layer look.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars in comfort, softness and warmth, this Amazon bestseller comes highly rated from more than 2,000 shoppers and reviewers. Just add a cross-body bag and floppy hat to achieve the perfect springtime fit.

