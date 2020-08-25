Need a wardrobe makeover? Here's how to upgrade your work-from-home outfit

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you've been working from home, you've likely adopted a new wardrobe. What used to be loafers and slacks has probably turned into slippers and joggers as you try to keep comfortable while checking off your to-do list from the couch.

Now that stores and restaurants are starting to reopen, it's a great time to upgrade your style to include some trendy pieces that are perfect for fall.

Style expert Sydney Sadick joined Hoda and Jenna to share a few simple tips for upgrading those quarantine trends you don't want to leave behind. She found ways to polish up a pair of joggers and ways to turn a Zoom top into one you can wear for socially distant get-togethers.

See how you can make the transition with these trendy clothing essentials, shoes and accessories.

The sweatpants alternative

Give your bland joggers a fresh upgrade with this sleek design from Express. They feature a trendy camouflage-print material and a belt that gives them a refined look.

Pair your joggers with this ruffle-sleeve top that puts a spin on your typical white shirt. It's crafted with naturally-grown cotton and can go well with anything from a flowy skirt to a pair of dark-wash denim jeans.

These unique earrings will make any outfit pop. The agate stone and beaded details will definitely make these stand out from the crowd. We're also loving the hammered metal bottoms that are contemporary and timeless.

Sadick shows that you can pair anything with a chic sandal — including a pair of joggers. This pair from Asos is finished in faux-crocodile leather and has an open-toe design.

The tie-dye trend resurfaced a few months ago — and we're thrilled that it's here to stay. Instead of wearing your DIY shirt on the couch, upgrade your look to include this midi dress from Missguided.

It comes in blue and pink — and it's currently 50% off!

Everyone needs a pair of white sneakers in their closet, and these are ideal for a walk around town with friends. They also feature a chunky sole that's perfectly on-trend.

From sweatshirt to sweatshirt-dress

Nasty Gal has a list of "Daily Icons" that includes pieces you can wear in the office or to after-hour events. This dress — showcasing a relaxed silhouette and a crew neckline — will let you do both.

This chunky bracelet is sure to upgrade any outfit. Chain jewelry is super popular right now and Sadick loves how it can give you a bold look with little effort.

Finish your outfit with a pair of espadrille shoes from Lulus. This design has a cushioned insole, a vegan-friendly upper and a leopard-print toe strap.

Making a statement on zoom

If you're like most people, your Zoom outfits have probably gone downhill since March. Instead of attending a meeting in a basic sweatshirt, throw on this blazer for a polished and stylish look!

This midi skirt is both comfortable and sleek. It comes in two earth-tone colors and is made with shiny satin fabric.

These adorable sandals from Lulus are perfect for when you need to quickly step out of the house. Featuring a vegan leather upper, they'd be a great addition to any summer-to-fall outfit.

Whether you're a silver or a gold person, you'll love the look of these chunky hoop earrings. The plated-brass base features a metal post closure and an open-ended design.

Jeggings are your new jeans

Jeggings really are the best of both worlds. They'll give your outfit a refined look while keeping you comfortable throughout the day. This option from American Eagle will pair well with anything from a cropped tee to an elegant blouse.

You've probably gravitated toward the basics in the past few months, but now's the perfect time to introduce fun patterns back into your wardrobe!

Sadick loves that this one is lightweight and breathable.

The chain trend doesn't stop at bracelets — it's even popular in earrings! This pair from BaubleBar has shiny gold-tone plating and chic pavé details.

Finish your outfit with these versatile ankle boots that can be worn year-round. They feature a zip closure, an almond toe and a high block-style heel.

