From face masks to earrings — our readers can't get enough of these summer essentials

Every season, the Shop TODAY team scans the internet for the most noteworthy products on the market. We hone in on bestsellers, innovative finds and trending items that are worth adding to your cart.

This summer, TODAY.com readers shopped for everything from face masks to helpful products that make life a little bit easier. So we rounded up the top 20 products that our readers are shopping for right now.

The best part? Many of these popular items are top-rated bestsellers you'll use well beyond summer.

Below, find some of the most popular products of summer, determined by what you loved the most!

TODAY Reader Favorite Products for Summer

It's no surprise that mask filters were one of our readers' favorite products for the summer. In addition to being an Amazon bestseller, these are built with five layers of filtration.

One writer was intrigued by the Bug Bite Thing and wanted to give it a try. Luckily, our readers wanted to do the same! This nifty gadget is designed to suck out insect venom, saliva and other irritants under the skin. It works best right after a bug bite, and it's compact, lightweight and easy to use.

This Shop TODAY editor favorite is the perfect solution for glasses that fog up when wearing a mask. All you need to do is spray it on the surface of your lenses, rub it in with a microfiber towel and wait a few minutes for the product to settle.

It can be used on mirrors, goggles and more — and our editor found it to be super effective!

These bestselling earrings are versatile and extremely affordable. This editor fell in love with them, and our readers seemed to love them just as much. They currently have over 1,300 verified reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon.

You can also find a similar pair of earrings from the brand that is loved by over 3,500 verified buyers.

Dealing with weak nails? This Hard As Hoof nail cream could be your solution. Shop TODAY readers loved the buyer images that showed drastic improvement in nail health and growth. It also helps that the product is super affordable and an Amazon bestseller.

A week ago, we revealed some of this summer's bestsellers on TODAY, and this cast iron skillet was one of the most popular items on the list. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews from verified buyers, and shoppers say that it's easy to clean and perfect for cooking, baking and frying.

If you're searching for a budget-friendly mascara that will give your lashes a long, voluminous look, this Essence mascara is the way to go. A Shop TODAY editor put it to the test and said that after trying multiple mascara brands, this one remains at the top of her list.

Forget pesky razor bumps thanks to the Veet Hair Removal Gel Cream. When salons closed their doors and people were looking for other solutions to regular waxing treatments, they turned to this helpful cream to remove hair in under 10 minutes.

TODAY talked with a dermatologist to learn more about the essential skin care products you need in your beauty routine. She recommended this anti-aging serum because it works targets fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots.

If you've had your eye on retinol products, you may want to add this reader-favorite to your cart. While it's known to treat acne and blemishes, it also improves the look of wrinkles, smoothes skin and corrects discoloration.

Shop TODAY readers turned to this face mask after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of a face covering in public. This one is only $10 and comes in multiple styles and colors.

The brand known for creating stylish and affordable jewelry released this mask bundle as a way to bring together style and safety. They're made with two layers of cotton fabric, which makes them comfortable and breathable.

This expert-approved mask landed on our list of breathable masks that you can wear while exercising. This one is lightweight, has a filter pocket and is made with comfortable polyester-spandex material.

Vicky Nguyen joined Hoda and Jenna and recommended this popular disposable mask. According to the brand, it can filter more than 95% of airborne contaminants and particles.

This Kate Spade tote was part of our best Fourth of July deals roundup — and luckily, it's still on sale! It's made with cross-grain leather and comes with a detachable wristlet for small summer necessities.

This Shop TODAY editor wears these Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandals almost everywhere. While they're from the same brand that creates higher-priced leather shoes, these are listed for under $50, making them a budget-friendly option for our readers.

This popular wallet has 12 card slots, three slip pockets and a zip compartment change. When it was featured in our roundup of the best Fourth of July sales, our readers found this to be one of their favorite deals!

If you don't know much about dermarolling, now's your chance to learn about its anti-aging benefits. Shop TODAY talked with dermatologists to learn about the best practices and products, and readers scooped up this affordable tool.

You can achieve long, nourished lashes with the Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, so it's no wonder this was a hit among readers. This conditioning treatment is designed to improve lash appearance while strengthening and reducing breakage.

Readers love this popular anti-aging serum from Skinceuticals. It's dermatologist-recommended thanks to a high dose of skin-brightening vitamin C.

