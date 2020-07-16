Where to get the face masks you saw on TODAY

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Recent studies have shown that the use of face masks can help slow the spread of coronavirus, effectively reducing the rate of transmission. In fact, two hair stylists at a salon in Springfield, Missouri, who had shown symptoms and potentially exposed nearly 139 clients to the virus, did not transmit the virus to clients since they were wearing face masks, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.

Plenty of retailers have started to produce face masks and coverings in order to make masks accessible to the public, including one New York-based brand featured on TODAY. Nano Air started producing N95-grade face masks for consumers and NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen shared her experience with these masks on Hoda and Jenna.

According to the product description, the masks can filter more than 95% of airborne particles and contaminants but are still breathable.

"It's very lightweight, very thin, it looks like the one Bill Nye was actually using in that story — and you can mold it to the top of your face, and you can see — no gaps," Nguyen said.

While they're an investment, Nguyen says the masks offer enough coverage to wear if you are going to be in church, on a train, on an airplane or any setting for prolonged periods of time and want to stay comfortable.

