This celeb-loved accessory brand just launched the perfect summer face mask

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BaubleBar has long been one of the most popular go-to brands for stylish and affordable jewelry — even for celebs such as Jessica Alba. Now, like many other companies in the fashion space, BaubleBar is joining the list of brands making reusable face masks during the pandemic.
Recent studies have shown the use of face masks to be effective in reducing transmission of the coronavirus, and these non-medical grade masks from BaubleBar are designed to be both stylish and functional. They are made from two layers of cotton fabric, which makes them breathable enough for the summer.
"Cotton works well for normal use," Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America, previously told Shop TODAY while talking about summer-friendly fabrics. "If you are more active, you can try different styles to see what works for you."
Though we haven't yet tried the masks ourselves, the brand told us the first batch of 10,000 masks sold out in under two days. The original styles are currently available for pre-order and are set to ship by July 21.
BaubleBar Face Mask (Set of 2)
Though the hypoallergenic masks are only available in one size, they also feature adjustable ear loops that can slide to meet your preferred level of tightness. The brand has made the masks available in three color-themed packs of two, for a total of six different designs.
Select styles, such as the floral-designed mask in the pink pack, boast embroidered embellishments that make the mask feel like a chic accessory that you'll actually want to wear. Each set of two features summer-inspired designs and are sold at cost for $12, making it affordable to stock up on a few pairs.
When it comes time to switch out the mask you've been using for trips to the grocery store, you can easily hand-wash one style and swap it out for the other in the pack while it air dries. If you're looking for more styles to choose from, the brand tells us even more designs are coming in the fall and winter.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Levi's just released reusable face masks and they're already Amazon bestsellers
- This $10 protective mask includes a filter and is surprisingly comfortable
- Old Navy's reusable face masks are back in stock with new colors
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!