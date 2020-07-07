This celeb-loved accessory brand just launched the perfect summer face mask

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

BaubleBar has long been one of the most popular go-to brands for stylish and affordable jewelry — even for celebs such as Jessica Alba. Now, like many other companies in the fashion space, BaubleBar is joining the list of brands making reusable face masks during the pandemic.

Recent studies have shown the use of face masks to be effective in reducing transmission of the coronavirus, and these non-medical grade masks from BaubleBar are designed to be both stylish and functional. They are made from two layers of cotton fabric, which makes them breathable enough for the summer.

"Cotton works well for normal use," Melanie Carver, chief mission officer of the Allergy and Asthma Foundation of America, previously told Shop TODAY while talking about summer-friendly fabrics. "If you are more active, you can try different styles to see what works for you."

Though we haven't yet tried the masks ourselves, the brand told us the first batch of 10,000 masks sold out in under two days. The original styles are currently available for pre-order and are set to ship by July 21.