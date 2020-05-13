Anthropologie is the latest fashion brand to start selling reusable face masks

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Now that face masks and cloth coverings have become officially recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many of us have scrambled to find designs that are comfortable and reusable.

While Etsy sellers quickly stepped up to the plate to provide affordable options, several popular fashion brands are doing the same. Better yet, some of them are also donating the profits from these masks to organizations that are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

If you're looking for fabric face masks from well-known brands, here are 11 options from companies you know and love.

Anthropologie is currently offering masks from several brands, and the Amandi masks are already listed as a "top-rated" option. The masks are made with an open pocket for your filter of choice and come in five different gingham prints.

"Sometimes I find it difficult to achieve a good fit on a mask, but there's a bendable strip along the bridge of the nose for a custom fit," one reviewer wrote.

Amandi notes that the masks are made in a facility that is sanitized every night before production the next day. The brand is also selling other designs including mini gingham, plaid and floral face masks.

These machine-washable masks from Sanctuary are made with sturdy cotton muslin and include an adjustable bridge at the nose. The set is available in black or blue colorways and includes five different patterns.

These are currently available for pre-order and will ship on June 5.

Bunglo currently has several styles listed on Anthropologie's site, and each is made with moisture-wicking 400 thread count cotton for extra comfort. The designs are also double-layered and reversible with different patterns on each side.

Everlane is known for its comfortable tees and trendy denim, and now it's offering a three-pack of face masks made in downtown Los Angeles. The brand will donate a mask to Feeding America for every pack sold.

Old Navy is repurposing leftover fabric from popular items to make five-packs of washable masks for adults and children. Each three-layer mask comes with a different color or patterns and made with 100% cotton poplin.

The masks are expected to ship by June 16.

The popular denim brand is currently offering a five-pack of machine-washable masks featuring a simple striped design and made with a blend of comfortable cotton and polyester. For every pack purchased, the brand will donate five masks to those in need.

Kenneth Cole's 100% cotton mask features a solid black design with the brand's logo on the bottom. The New York-based brand will donate $1.50 to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for every mask purchased.

The mask is expected to ship by May 25.

By far one of the least expensive options, this $1 mask from Shein already has a 4.6-star rating based on over 700 customer reviews.

Celebrity-beloved brand, Rag & Bone, designed this 100% cotton mask that gives back. The New York-city based fashion brand will donate $5 from each purchase to City Harvest.

Reformation's face masks feature tie straps for an adjustable fit. The five-pack comes in a variety of colors and fabrics and ships for free. You can also buy a separate pack that the brand will donate directly to those in need.

If you're looking for face masks that include filters, these Madewell masks might be the best option for you. The cotton masks are made with leftover fabric from popular styles, so each pattern will be slightly different depending on when you order.

