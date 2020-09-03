This teacher is going viral for discovering a genius face mask accessory

Madden wears the product underneath her mask daily and washes it every night with dish soap and water to keep it nice and clean. The teacher said the silicone material is "very soft and comfortable" and sits right on her chin.

The Georgia teacher thought the face mask bracket would be useful in her classroom, but she was also thinking of her better half when she initially purchased the product.

"One of the other reasons that I bought it is my husband works in a plant and it can get very noisy, so in order for him to talk to people he would pull his mask down. I’m worried for him since he’s diabetic and is in a high-risk group," she explained.

The unique face mask accessory is working well for Madden and her husband and she thinks it's a useful tool for those who need to wear a mask all day.

"I hope it helps all kinds of people," she said.

What do medical experts think about face mask brackets?

We've heard a lot about the important role that face masks play in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but we also know that wearing them for an extended period of time can feel a bit uncomfortable. Much like ear savers, brackets are a convenient way to make masks a bit more comfortable, and they're joining what seems to be an ever-growing list of face mask accessories.

But the question remains: Are face mask brackets safe to use? The product is relatively new and hasn't been extensively tested, but the medical experts TODAY spoke with all agreed that face brackets shouldn't make your face mask less effective, as long as they're used correctly.

"If the position of the mask around the nose, cheeks and chin is good, then a silicone mask insert should maintain the same level of effectiveness as wearing a mask without one," said Dr. Nate Favini, medical lead of preventive care practice Forward.

Much like when you're wearing a face mask by itself, when you add in a bracket, you'll want to make sure that your mask still has a snug fit.

"The only potential safety concern is if it makes the mask fit less snug on your face, leaving more areas open for viral particles or aerosols to get into your nose and mouth area. So, this depends on the particular mask you are using, how the insert fits with that mask, and the dimensions of your face," said Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD, director of the public health curriculum for the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix.

A face mask bracket isn't necessary for everyone, but it's certainly a useful tool for those who find themselves wearing a mask all day long.

"If it allows you to wear your mask more often and be a good example to your family, friends, neighbors and help you practice overall care to keep healthy, that is the goal," Hazel Health's chief medical officer Dr. Rob Darzynkiewicz said.

Face mask brackets available online

Need a face mask bracket for yourself and the kiddos? This Amazon bestseller comes in both sizes. One customer left the following review: "Great product, I am very claustrophobic and wearing a mask is difficult if it touches my mouth. This mask bracket allowed me to breathe easier with a mask on."

Whether you're wearing a mask all day or just need a tool to keep your makeup looking sharp while heading into the store for a quick errand, face mask brackets are definitely multitaskers. And at $11 for a pack of five, they're also pretty affordable.

When it comes to masks, one size doesn't always fit all, and mask brackets are the same way. If you want options, this bracket comes in two sizes and shapes and is also available in a five-pack or a 10-pack.

No one will be able to tell that you've got a pretty blue face bracket underneath your mask, but sometimes color can give you a little boost, and that's all that really matters, right?

This Etsy option is listed as a bestseller! The product description says it's especially great for keeping your lipstick smudge-proof throughout the day.

If you're looking to send your kids back to school with a bracket, this Etsy seller has sizes suitable for both kids and adults.

