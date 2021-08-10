12 must-have back-to-school supplies — starting at $7

Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As the end of summer draws closer, it is time to start saying goodbye to long days by the pool and hello to the new school year. Students everywhere are dusting off the books they set aside and are beginning to anticipate the start of school. After a trying year of online learning, a return to the classroom is more exciting this time around than in years past.

Nothing ramps up enthusiasm for the new school year quite like back-to-school shopping. From choosing a new stylish backpack to finding the perfect pencil case, selecting supplies is a back-to-school tradition, but how do you know what products to choose? Luckily, we have you covered.

Lori Bergamotto, style director for Good Housekeeping, shared with Hoda & Jenna 12 of the best-reviewed school supplies that will help your student return to school in style. And while you prepare your own kids for the new year, you can also help a military family by donating school supplies to the organization Operation Homefront.

Read on to shop backpacks, water bottles, lunch bags and more.

Best back-to-school supplies

Selecting a backpack for the coming school year is always a tough decision, but you can't go wrong with this stylish rainbow design. Made with water-resistant polyester, sturdy zippers and adjustable padded straps, this backpack is both comfortable and durable. This design is available in both small and large sizes as well as a rolling model.

More Mackenzie backpacks:

This adorable construction truck backpack is perfect for littles ones as young as 2 years old. The backpack is made of water-resistant material and has padded adjustable straps. For an extra $12.40 you can personalize this backpack with a monogram on the front.

With over 2,000 five-star reviews ranging from toddler parents to college students, this basic backpack is a great affordable option. Weighing just over half a pound, this bag is very lightweight and has one roomy main compartment along with a smaller one in front. While it might not have all the bells and whistles that come with a pricier backpack, it's a price you can't beat.

This backpack is a top seller at Nordstrom's, Urban Outfitters and Amazon and has a total of over 5,000 positive reviews. Kankens, along with the rest of the Fjallraven line, are known for their durability and functionality, as well as their cute design. Available in more than 50 colors, there is a Kanken for everyone.

Besides its stylish design, what sets this lunch bag apart is the non-toxic freezable gel that is built into the walls of the bag, so your entire bag can freeze and keep your food cool for longer. The bag also collapses so it can easily be placed in your freezer or stored in a drawer. The buckle handle on the back is perfect for clipping onto totes, backpacks and even strollers.

Machine washable and quick drying, this lunch bag is a sustainable way to transport food. The bag flattens into a placemat so you can eat on a clean surface no matter where you are. The fabric is also triple insulated so your food will stay hot or cold for hours.

Whether they are in the classroom or out on the playground, this water bottle is perfect for keeping active kids hydrated. With a leak-proof folding straw, you don't have to worry about spills, and the large handle makes it easy to carry around. The double wall–insulated bottle will also keep your drink cool while staying sweat-free.

Hydro Flask water bottles are known for keeping cold drinks icy cold and hot drinks steaming for hours. The exterior slip-free powder coating ensures the bottle won't sweat and it is also dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean. Reusable and sleek, this bottle is great for students heading back to the classroom.

Super thin and lightweight, this laptop is a great option in today's technology-driven world, especially after a year of online learning. Run your favorite Google apps, access your photos, videos, music and documents all day long with this Chromebook. The HDR camera, fast wireless connectivity and long-lasting battery life are just some of its great features.

This pencil case takes organization to the next level with a storage capacity of up to 50 pens or pencils. This case can be opened sideways or from the top and is perfect for storing small notes, cards and tickets in an easy-to-view compartment. If you have no need for a pencil case, it can also be used as a travel case or makeup bag.

Padded, lightweight and sized for kids, these headphones are perfect for back-to-school. What makes these headphones standout is that there is a shareport, so one ear piece connects to the device while the other can connect to additional headphones so you can listen with friends. A portion of every purchase goes toward bullying prevention and awareness as well.

Best used with a school or gym locker, this word combination padlock is great for protecting your valuables from theft. This lock allows you to set your own four letter word combination so you can easily recall the password.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!