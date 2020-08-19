Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Shopping for school supplies can get expensive, but it doesn't always have to be. You might feel like you have to spend top dollar to get durable and long-lasting school essentials, but there are several affordable options that will work just as well.

In an effort to help you save and stay on budget this school year, we found the best cheap school supplies available online that will help get your kids ready for the new year. From budget-friendly notebooks to insulated lunch boxes, you'll find options below for no more than $25!

This set of six one-subject spiral notebooks from Oxford come in different colors to help your children quickly identify their subjects at a glance with color-coding efficiency. Each notebook has 70 double-sided sheets with red margin lines.

This folder from Mead has two horizontal pockets and prong fasteners to keep track of loose-leaf paper or hole-punched sheets.

Depending on what grade your child is in, a quality calculator is always good to have on hand. This one from Texas Instruments is designed with unique features to allow you to enter more than one calculation, compare results and explore patterns — all on the same screen!

Help your children keep all of their pencils, pens, glue sticks and other supplies organized in this nifty pencil case from EastHill.

A new batch of pencils is a necessity when it comes to back-to-school shopping. This 30-pack of pencils comes pre-sharpened and ready to use!

Mechanical pencils are the way to go if your student is all about convenience. This set of 12 from Paper Mate has over 1,500 verified Amazon reviews and is on sale for $30.

For a fun and more permanent option, consider this large array of colorful gel pens from Paper Mate.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

What's better than magic markers? Scented magic markers! This Crayola set comes with all the colors of the rainbow and is sure to get your child's creative juices flowing.

These giant washable crayons are another fun way to add some excitement to their arts and crafts projects.

A planner is the key to staying on top of assignments and keeping organized. This option from Amazon is good through June 2021 and includes a weekly and monthly calendar with reference pages, contacts and space for notes. Plus, it has over 1,700 verified Amazon reviews.

These Wite-Out tape dispensers are ideal for silly mistakes that your kid may make when writing in their notes or planner.

If you've ever helped your child with arts and crafts projects, then you know you can never have too many glue sticks. This set of three is available for just $5!

Does your student quickly wear out the eraser on the end of their pencil? Try keeping a few of these large pink erasers on hand whenever they're hard at work or studying away. These Paper Mate erasers are an Amazon No. 1 bestseller and come in a pack of 12 for less than $6.

For the classes that have more materials than a folder can hold, these spacious binders will definitely come in handy.

For a pop of color and a little bit more space, consider this set of 1.5-inch three-ring binders.

These budget-friendly dividers are a great way to organize each subject binder. Each pack comes with eight erasable plastic dividers for your child to reuse every semester.

Backpacks are basically a necessity for keeping school supplies in one place. This cost-effective option from Vaschy is durable and comes in fun colors like light purple and turquoise.

Whether they’re learning from home or going back to school, a healthy diet is a necessity. One way you can get your child excited about eating well is with a fun kids' lunch box.

This insulated option from Mazforce comes in almost 20 different colors and costs less than $15!

If you have a small child, this CamelBak kids water bottle will come in handy. It's available in fun patterns with sharks, flowers, unicorns and more.

This Urban Backpack from AmazonBasics is designed to be a quality school bag at a great price. It includes a padded compartment for laptops and has a spacious main compartment, two side pockets, one top pocket and one zipper pocket.

This black, travel laptop backpack is another great pick. It has a variety of pockets to keep all of your child's belongings organized and also comes in black, gray and yellow.

The FlowFly Kids Insulated Lunch Box has plenty of room to hold your children's favorite lunches and snacks. It comes in fun prints like blue camo, mermaids and dinosaurs.

For more back to school content, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!