Whether you're preparing to teach your child at home for the new year or you're sending them off to school with a few new kids' face masks — a healthy diet is a necessity. One way you can get your child excited about eating well is with a fun kids' lunch box!

No matter if you're on the hunt for the perfect kids' bento box, a Pottery Barn lunch box or just a simple snack container, we've got plenty of options that are bound to work for your family.

Kids' lunch boxes

The Lonecone insulated lunch box comes in two sizes that provide insulation and plenty of room. We love this colorful rainbow pattern but it's also available in dinosaur, unicorn and fish patterns too!

For the little girl in your life who loves anything and everything that's pretty in pink, consider getting her this fun unicorn lunch box from Pottery Barn Kids. It's lined with water-resistant polyester and has plenty of room for your child's meal, drink and a snack.

This one comes just in time for Discovery Channel's Shark Week! L.L. Bean's kids' lunch boxes are a classic option that any child would love! This one is designed with insulated BPA-free material and is compact enough to fit inside your child's backpack. For a personalized touch, you can also add a monogram for an extra $8.

This one is more of an investment, but your little girl is bound to love this trendy tie-dye lunch tote from Stoney Clover Lane. It's made with durable nylon material and has gold metal hardware and two top handles, making it super easy for your little one to carry around. You can even personalize with it extra patches for a customized touch!

This Pottery Barn Kids lunch box is for all the little guys who can't stop talking about their favorite dinosaurs. The interior is made of PEVA, an environmentally-friendly, food-safe vinyl that’s made without chlorine or plasticizers and is easy to clean. This lunch box also has straps on the back so you can attach it to your child's backpack.

Kids' bento boxes

A small bento box is a great way to keep your child's food organized and makes it super easy to pack lunches in a sustainable way — with way less waste and mess. This Bentgo lunch box is an Amazon's Choice product and has almost 8,000 verified reviews! It includes five compartments that are portioned perfectly for a child's appetite, plus a drop-proof, rubber-coated, sturdy exterior for active kids. It's available in blue, green and purple.

This bento box would work well for older kids thanks to the six organized compartments. It's made with durable and eco-friendly plastic that's insulated through double-walls. An added perk? This bento box comes with a spoon and fork!

This OmieBox bento box is another great option that's highly-rated on Amazon with over 1,900 verified reviews. It includes a removable thermos insert to allow you to pack a hot and cold meal all in one container.

This bento box from L.L. Bean is leak-proof, dishwasher-safe and made with food-safe ABS plastic that's also free of BPA and phthalates. The tray has four compartments that can fit a sandwich, two sides and a dip or small treat.

For a fun and sparkly bento box, consider this gold glitter design from Pottery Barn Kids. It has five compartments to keep your child's food separate and tasty. It comes in eight different colors and is currently on sale for just $11!

Kids' lunch containers

If you already own a lunch box and don't want to buy a bento box, consider these simple and colorful food storage containers form Sistema. They come in a set of three and are the perfect size for a sandwich.

Summer weather is definitely in full swing — but it will be cold before you know it! For those frosty days, consider buying your child this stainless steel thermos to keep their lunch warm. It can hold up to 10 ounces of food and keep contents cold for up to seven hours and warm for up to five hours.

This set of WeeSprout food containers is basically indestructible thanks to the stainless steel design. No more worrying about cracked plastic or broken glass containers!

If you're in the market for an entire collection, you can't go wrong with this 14-piece set that provides you with a versatile range of options for packing healthy lunches. It even comes with reusable ice packs that snap on top of the lids!

These reusable bento boxes come in a set of four and make for a budget-friendly way to send your kids off with a healthy and organized lunch.

