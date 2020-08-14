18 backpacks that will keep your kids organized at home or in the classroom

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether your child is going back to school or setting up their at-home classroom, they’re bound to need a place to keep all their notebooks and textbooks organized.

A new backpack is the perfect way to get them excited about the new school year (no matter where they're taking classes) and keep all of their supplies in one place. Ahead, find a list of backpacks for girls and boys with options for all grades, including preschool, elementary school, middle school and high school. They’re cute, fun, sporty and everything in between!

Preschool backpacks

Your little one will love learning with this adorable dinosaur-themed backpack by his side. It features easy-to-open zipper tags, side pockets for beverages, a top loop for storage and a main pocket to hold his school essentials. Plus, it has over 900 verified Amazon reviews and comes in eight other patterns, including unicorns and astronauts.

The Wildkin Kids 15-Inch Backpack is another great option that comes with plenty of storage to hold all of your child's belongings. While the purple butterfly pattern is bound to make your little one smile, it’s also available in 17 other fun designs.

If he or she loves dogs, then you can’t go wrong with this adorable backpack from Skip Hop. It has a roomy main compartment with an easy-to-clean lining, an insulated pouch for snacks and an adjustable mesh pocket.

For those looking for more bang for their buck, consider this backpack and lunch box set from Camtop. It’s made with premium polyester that’s water-resistant and extra durable. This one has a fun unicorn headband print, but it’s also available in cool designs with sharks, dinosaurs and bunnies.

Elementary school backpacks

This L.L. Bean book bag is a classic option, that will never go out of style! It's made with durable nylon and strong stitching to ensure many years of use. For a personalized touch, you can also add a monogram for an extra $8.

This Le Vasty sequin school backpack is the perfect bag for any little one who loves all things pink. The sequins can flip over to form different patterns, so your child can have fun swiping their hands on the material.

What elementary school student wouldn't love a camo backpack? It's water-resistant, easy to clean and comes with four separate pockets made with high-quality zippers to hold all of their necessities.

This vibrant Stoney Clover Lane backpack will certainly put a smile on your child’s face! It’s available in both this tie-dye pattern and green camo, and can be totally customized with the brand’s colorful patches.

Middle school backpacks

The Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack is comfortable, lightweight and has tons of compartments to keep all of their things organized. The exterior features two zip pockets, two side slip pockets and even a grommet for headphones. Inside you'll find two mesh slip pockets and a cushy laptop section.

The Fjällräven Räven backpack is another durable option for your middle schooler. It has a simple design with heavy-duty construction for everyday use and comes in more than 20 different colors.

Take your son or daughter right into outer space with this colorful galaxy backpack from TrendyMax. It has comfortable straps and comes in 13 different patterns to suit all personalities.

If your kid's favorite fruit is a pineapple, get them this trendy backpack from FitMyFavo. It will instantly bring on tropical vibes and is made of high-performance canvas for a comfortable feel.

For a simple and budget-friendly option, go for the Vbiger school backpack that has over 750 verified Amazon reviews. It's made with a waterproof, tear-resistant, scratch-resistant and extra-durable material that guarantees to keep your kid's school essentials protected and organized.

High school backpacks

You can't go wrong with a sleek design like The North Face Borealis Backpack. It's available in over 30 different colors, including neutral shades like gray, black, maroon and white.

When in doubt, go with a classic JanSport backpack. They're durable, budget-friendly and sure to last them all year while they lug heavy textbooks to and from the library.

The Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack has become quite the popular bag over the years — and for good reason. It's made of 100% premium neoprene that’s water-resistant and hand-washable. It has enough room for most 13-inch laptops, a change of clothes, a packed lunch and more. It even has a dedicated spot for items like lip balm, keys and a phone.

If your high school student wants a simple and durable design, they'll love the Hershel Classic Backpack. It has an extra-large interior to hold a laptop, books, clothes and more. It also includes a zip compartment in the front to hold all of those everyday essentials.

The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack has almost 8,500 verified Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Many reviewers love this bag for its size, durability, water-resistant material and convenient USB charging port.

