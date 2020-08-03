Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether the college student in your life is going back to campus or creating their own classroom in the living room, they're bound to need a place to keep all their notebooks and textbooks organized.

A new backpack is the perfect way to get them excited about the new school year (no matter where they're taking classes) and keep all of their supplies in one place. Ahead, find a list of college backpacks for girls and boys with options that are trendy, sporty and strategically designed for organization.

Best college backpacks for girls

For the fashionista college gal, consider this Cluci backpack that will elevate any outfit she wears. It comes in over 25 different colors, has over 1,300 verified Amazon reviews and costs less than $40. What's not to love?

The Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack has become quite the popular bag over the years — and for good reason. It's made of 100% premium neoprene that’s water-resistant and hand-washable. It has enough room for most 13-inch laptops, a change of clothes, a packed lunch and more. It even has a dedicated spot for items like lip balm, keys and a phone.

This one is for the girl who can't seem to keep her phone charged. Not only is this versatile backpack cute and colorful but it includes a USB port to charge her phone while she's out and about. It can fit a 15-inch laptop and still has plenty of room for books, clothes and other daily school essentials.

The Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack is comfortable, lightweight and has tons of compartments to keep all of her things organized. The exterior features two zip pockets, two side slip pockets and even a grommet for headphones. Inside you'll find two mesh slip pockets and a cushy laptop section.

You can't go wrong with a sleek design like The North Face Borealis Backpack. It's available in over 30 different colors, including neutral shades like grey, black, maroon and white.

This Kate Spade backpack will add a dash of style to any outfit without going overboard. It's made with a soft nylon material with leather trim and gleaming gold-tone hardware. It features adjustable backpack straps, a top handle and an interior smartphone pocket.

For the sporty college girl, consider Nike's Utility Power Backpack. It comes in either white, black or burnt orange and includes cushioned straps and two main zipper compartments to stay organized all day long.

When in doubt, go with a classic JanSport backpack. They're durable, budget-friendly and sure to last them all year while they lug heavy textbooks to and from the library.

The Adidas VFA backpack is great for the athlete who likes to stay organized. It features plenty of internal and external pockets to keep everything in its place. Plus, it's currently on sale for 50% off!

If she wants a simple and durable design, she'll love the Hershel Classic Backpack. It has an extra-large interior to hold a laptop, books, clothes and more. It also includes a front zip compartment to hold all of those everyday essentials.

Best college backpacks for boys

The Nike Vapor Power 2.0 Backpack is great for the college guy who is always on the go thanks to its protective shell that will allow him to power through the day. It includes an internal sleeve to provide safe laptop storage and a shoe compartment that separates your clean and dirty gear. It also has interior pockets to provide small-item organization and padded straps for added comfort.

If he loves spending time outdoors, then he'll love the Osprey Daylite Plus Daypack. It has a large panel-loading main compartment and attaches to a variety of compatible Osprey packs if he ever wants to upgrade and buy a weekender.

For the guy who likes to live life as orderly as possible, consider getting the Feeke Pans Backpack. It includes four main loading areas to hold up to three days worth of clothing (and plenty of room for all his books!).

The Yorepek Extra-Large Travel Laptop Backpack has over 5,600 verified Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating. Many reviewers love this bag for its size, durability and convenient USB charging port.

This Under Armour backpack is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller for casual daypack backpacks and has over 1,800 verified reviews. It comes in over 30 different colors and patterns, but we think this neutral camo design would be great for any guy on campus.

The Patagonia Black Hole Mini Backpack is great because it can be worn in a variety of different ways: on your back, by the top handle or even slung over with the shoulder strap. It's made with 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric in the body, lining and webbing.

The Fjällräven Räven backpack is another great option if you're looking for something sleek and durable. It has a simple design with heavy-duty construction for everyday use and comes in seven different colors.

If they don't need a ton of space but want a bag that efficiently holds their school necessities, this design from The North Face may be a good option. The main compartment features a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve and still comfortably fits your books and binders.

For those who don't want to spend a ton of money, consider the Everest Suede Bottom Backpack. It's by far the most inexpensive backpack on our list — but it will get the job done. The suede bottom provides extra durability, the exterior zipper pocket is great to hold small items and the main compartment is able to fit any and all school supplies.

The Adidas Prime IV Backpack features multiple pockets for easy organization and a padded sleeve to protect electronics. The durable shoulder straps offer added comfort, while reflective details enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

