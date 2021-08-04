Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When you think of Ikea, you probably think of build-it-yourself furniture and meatballs from their food courts. Recently, the Swedish furniture store has been all over TikTok and Instagram for something you might not expect: a tote bag.

No, not the iconic (and massive) blue and yellow bag you're probably thinking of. (Though we wouldn't be surprised if someone on TikTok came up with an ingenious use for that, too.) At first glance, it looks like a seemingly plain beige tote but with the slip of a strap, it swiftly converts into a backpack.

A viral Tiktok of the bag posted by user Nicole Kaye garnered over 4.3 million views in just two weeks, while another video she posted showing off more specific features garnered an additional 2 million views. Even though the initial video is only 15 seconds long, that was all it took for people to get excited. The comment sections of both videos contain variations of users expressing their excitement, writing things like "Okay, okay. I'm not running, I'M SPRINTING!!" and "This isn't a want, it's a NEED."

The bag features individual phone and laptop compartments, the latter of which can fit devices up to 14 inches. People also love the easily accessible slot for an ID card, loop for your keys so you don't have to fish around the bottom of your bag anymore and the hidden inner zippered pocket.

The bag is part of the Drömsäck series, which is "designed for people with hectic lives," according to the brand's site. They are also touted as a sustainable choice since the water-repellant fabric is made from 90% recycled polyester.

Each bag in the collection has hidden, practical features like a pocket for travel cards and a padded compartment for laptops. The line also includes a backpack, toiletry bag, messenger bag and weekend bag.

When things go viral on TikTok, they don't stay in stock for long. Since this specific tote is out of stock in most areas right now, we've rounded up a few other popular convertible bag options that are just as useful!

Other convertible bag options

You'll never run out of ways to use this bag that converts from a messenger bag into a briefcase or backpack. When using it as a messenger bag or briefcase, there is a back pocket that the straps can be hidden in until you're ready to convert it again. It has four pockets on the outside so you can easily reach the essentials while you're on the go and it has several interior compartments, including a laptop sleeve that fits devices up to 17.3 inches.

This bestseller converts from a satchel to a backpack with ease. The multicolor shoulder strap is detachable but you can leave it on for a pop of color. The inside is spacious enough to fit several things like your laptop, wallet, water bottle and makeup bag while still having room left. Aside from the two front pockets, there are also two side pockets and an anti-theft pocket on the back. This bag has a 4.6-star average and one reviewer who bought it for his wife said that he knows she loves it because "she no longer carries around the many $400+ Coach bags she has."

Whether you're going on a weekend getaway or you're just a light packer, this travel backpack is a must-have. It opens flat like a suitcase and has zippered mesh compartments so you can pack quickly and effortlessly. The front pocket can fit a laptop up to 17 inches and you can put essentials like your phone and wallet in the smaller outer pocket. It can be worn as a backpack or carried briefcase-style with the strap on the side.

Similar to the Drömsäck bag, it only takes a pull of the straps to convert this tote into a backpack. Aside from the main compartment, there is a zippered-pocket out the outside that you can use for smaller items to keep in reach. There is also a magnetic closure at the top so you don't have to worry about all of your things falling out.

Made with tear-resistant fabric, this convertible backpack is sturdy and perfect for everything from overnight trips to being used as a diaper bag. It can be used as a tote or backpack depending on where the strap is clipped. For an additional $12.50, you can personalize the bag so you always know which one is yours. Take the personalization one step further by adding a colorful crossbody strap that you can buy separately. It comes in 14 different colors.

This trendy convertible bag has more of a rigid box style but still has plenty of room for everything you need. It has five outer pockets and the zippered inner pocket has a laptop sleeve that can fit a device up to 15.6 inches. Made with water-resistant material, you can commute in confidence in any weather knowing that your items are safely stowed away.

