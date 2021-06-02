Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This year, TikTok has already convinced us to buy "butt-lifting" leggings, celestial home decor and insanely affordable makeup finds. However, if you thought you were done scrolling and shopping, wait until you see the summer fashion trends that are blowing up users' For You pages.

According to trendsetters on the app, there's more than just florals and splashes of color coming to closets this season. Bright patterns and hues like tie-dye, tropical prints and sorbet tones are starring in video after video. A few unexpected styles are also expected to grace many stores' clothing racks, including cutout tops, sweat shorts and even a '90s fashion throwback: bucket hats.

If you're ready to dress in your summer best, we rounded up TikTok's buzziest fashion trends for every body shape and style that we think you'll want to add to cart ASAP. To quickly jump to the trend you're looking for, click on the links below.

Tie-dye

Comfortable and stylish, this sleeveless midi dress is a tie-dye dream. We don't know what we love more: the navy blue and green color combination or the pockets!

Preppy and perfect for summer, this eye-catching tie-dye polo shirt is great for anyone looking to add a pop of pink to their wardrobe.

Protect your skin from the sun's rays while looking stylish with this pink tie-dye swim shirt.

This lightweight navy romper is perfect for hot summer days. Give your curves a moment with a little help from the cinched waist or loosen the adjustable straps for a comfier fit.

The biker short trend is here to stay, so grab this light blue tie-dye pair from Francesca's to stay in fashion this season.

This extra-soft tie-dye sweater top is perfect as a light layer to have during cooler summer nights.

Cutouts and keyholes

This edgy top offers a subtle cutout shape over the shoulders and is available in two bold animal prints. The lightweight material also makes it a great summertime shirt option.

Make heads turn at the beach or pool in this peachy peek-a-boo swimwear top, available at Walmart.

Featuring a small keyhole cutout at the neckline and a fun leopard print, this soft halter tank pairs well with jeans for a date night or your favorite shorts for a more casual look.

A dainty floral cutout design is the star of this embroidered summer top from Shabby Chic. The ruffled sleeves and elegant lace neckline are also stylish standouts.

Perfect for pairing with a flowing summer skirt or high-waisted shorts, this cutout bodysuit is a can't-miss summer wardrobe buy.

We love the subtle cutouts on the shoulders of this white tank. All you need is a good pair of jeans and statement jewelry pieces to complete the look!

Summer knits

Tie-dyed and knitted, this crew neck tee is comfortable and perfectly in style for summer.

Multicolored and totally in style, this knitted tank top gives off major summertime vibes. The crochet fabric and pastel tones are made for walks along the beach at sunset.

We're so happy knits are on trend this season so that we can have more of a reason to rock the bold shoulders on this pale pink high-neck top.

Whether you love it for the scalloped hem, the mother of pearl buttons or the gorgeous green and blue tone options, there's still no reason not to add this to your summer fashion haul.

Sweat shorts

These French terry shorts are super soft, include a drawstring waistband and even sport some pockets!

Function meets fashion with these affordable sweat shorts from Target. They come in five colors and are made from a breathable recycled polyester.

Made from 100% polyester and available in more colors than you can imagine, these stretchy sweat shorts make for a great addition to your "comfy clothes for the summer" collection.

You'll love the soft fabric, adjustable waistband and relaxed fit on these sweat shorts for staying comfy while running errands or simply lounging on the couch all day.

We love the subtle rolled hem on these stylish sweats. We also appreciate the positive impact this piece is making on the environment since it's made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.

These stretchy shorts are incredibly soft and have stylish scalloped side seams. The moisture-wicking material also makes them great for staying active in.

Does loungewear ever go out of style? Not when it's designed with a pastel tie-dye pattern, extra-cozy material and spacious front pockets!

Pastels and Sorbets

Part of Vera Bradley's new recycled cotton collection, these crossbody bags come in multiple pastel colors and will soon be available in a tropical print.

We love an all-over pink top, but the mauve tone of this Richer Poorer tank is giving us romantic summer vibes.

These perfectly pastel knit midi shorts from Rue 21 are a perfect way to incorporate lighter colors into your summer wardrobe.

Not sure what to wear? You can never go wrong with a T-shirt dress. In fact, we recommend this ribbed option from BP., which is made with a stretchy fabric and features a subtle yet sassy mini slit in the front.

Bucket hats

This terry knit bucket hat from Rue 21 comes in a variety of colors and is only $11!

This stylish bucket hat is available in eight bright, summery colors and has a full brim to shield eyes from the sun.

This canvas bucket hat is good to have on hand on extremely sunny days to keep your head cool and protected. Plus, the floral pattern options are super stylish!

Get two styles in one with this reversible bucket hat from Coolibar, made from sun protective fabric and designed with a "completely crushable" construction for travel.

This stylish size-adjustable sun hat has a drawstring closure to ensure the best fit.

The sunny tie-dye hue on this Wild Fable bucket hat screams summer 2021 fashion. Its flexible material also makes it safe to pack in a crowded beach bag — it won't lose its shape!

Tropical prints

This colorful and lightweight kimono is the perfect tropical print addition to any summer wardrobe.

Comfort meets style with these Z Supply joggers, adorned with palm fronts and designed with a beautiful sage green Loop Terry fabric.

This stunning palm print tunic from Nina Parker is part of the designer's new plus-size line for Macy's.

Get comfortable on cool summer nights with this stylish palm print sweatshirt.

These tropical print shorts from Rue 21 are affordable and lightweight.

Sage Green

This lightweight summer dress comes in the perfect shade of sage green. Dress it up with a cute chunky heel or down with a light jean jacket.

Shabby Chic's ultra-soft romper features a chic scoop neckline, elastic waistband and a ruched front. Plus, this seagrass shade belongs in everyone's summer wardrobe.

These linen paper bag shorts are a summertime must-have. We're obsessed with the casual cuffed hem!

Stay stylish and comfy in these sage green joggers, which are made from a soft French terry knit fabric.

Simple but stylish, this cropped cardigan comes in the perfect shade of sage green and will pair perfectly with a high-waist pant.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!