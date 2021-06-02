Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
This year, TikTok has already convinced us to buy "butt-lifting" leggings, celestial home decor and insanely affordable makeup finds. However, if you thought you were done scrolling and shopping, wait until you see the summer fashion trends that are blowing up users' For You pages.
According to trendsetters on the app, there's more than just florals and splashes of color coming to closets this season. Bright patterns and hues like tie-dye, tropical prints and sorbet tones are starring in video after video. A few unexpected styles are also expected to grace many stores' clothing racks, including cutout tops, sweat shorts and even a '90s fashion throwback: bucket hats.
If you're ready to dress in your summer best, we rounded up TikTok's buzziest fashion trends for every body shape and style that we think you'll want to add to cart ASAP. To quickly jump to the trend you're looking for, click on the links below.
- Tie-dye
- Cutouts and keyholes
- Summer knits
- Sweat shorts
- Pastels and sorbets
- Bucket hats
- Tropical prints
- Sage green
Tie-dye
Torrid Multi Tie-Dye Midi Dress
Comfortable and stylish, this sleeveless midi dress is a tie-dye dream. We don't know what we love more: the navy blue and green color combination or the pockets!
U.S. Polo Assn. Tie-Dye Polo Shirt
Preppy and perfect for summer, this eye-catching tie-dye polo shirt is great for anyone looking to add a pop of pink to their wardrobe.
Coolibar UPF 50+ Lawai Ruche Swim Shirt
Protect your skin from the sun's rays while looking stylish with this pink tie-dye swim shirt.
Rue 21 Navy Tie-Dye Romper
This lightweight navy romper is perfect for hot summer days. Give your curves a moment with a little help from the cinched waist or loosen the adjustable straps for a comfier fit.
Eliza High-Waist Biker Shorts
The biker short trend is here to stay, so grab this light blue tie-dye pair from Francesca's to stay in fashion this season.
Monterey Top
This extra-soft tie-dye sweater top is perfect as a light layer to have during cooler summer nights.
Cutouts and keyholes
Cold Shoulder Printed Top
This edgy top offers a subtle cutout shape over the shoulders and is available in two bold animal prints. The lightweight material also makes it a great summertime shirt option.
Time and Tru Peek-a-boo Swim Top
Make heads turn at the beach or pool in this peachy peek-a-boo swimwear top, available at Walmart.
Grey Leopard Georgette Chainlink Halter Tank
Featuring a small keyhole cutout at the neckline and a fun leopard print, this soft halter tank pairs well with jeans for a date night or your favorite shorts for a more casual look.
Shabby Chic Sutton Top
A dainty floral cutout design is the star of this embroidered summer top from Shabby Chic. The ruffled sleeves and elegant lace neckline are also stylish standouts.
Francesca's Trina Sweetheart Neckline Bodysuit
Perfect for pairing with a flowing summer skirt or high-waisted shorts, this cutout bodysuit is a can't-miss summer wardrobe buy.
Pistola Paola Tank Top
We love the subtle cutouts on the shoulders of this white tank. All you need is a good pair of jeans and statement jewelry pieces to complete the look!
Summer knits
Torrid Crew Tee Waffle Knit
Tie-dyed and knitted, this crew neck tee is comfortable and perfectly in style for summer.
Francesca's Adella Sweater Tank Top
Multicolored and totally in style, this knitted tank top gives off major summertime vibes. The crochet fabric and pastel tones are made for walks along the beach at sunset.
ASOS Y.A.S Petite Knit Top
We're so happy knits are on trend this season so that we can have more of a reason to rock the bold shoulders on this pale pink high-neck top.
Mango Openwork Knit Top
Whether you love it for the scalloped hem, the mother of pearl buttons or the gorgeous green and blue tone options, there's still no reason not to add this to your summer fashion haul.
Sweat shorts
Yummie Baby French Terry Shorts
These French terry shorts are super soft, include a drawstring waistband and even sport some pockets!
Wild Fable High-Rise Dolphin Shorts
Function meets fashion with these affordable sweat shorts from Target. They come in five colors and are made from a breathable recycled polyester.
Rue21 Sweat Shorts
Made from 100% polyester and available in more colors than you can imagine, these stretchy sweat shorts make for a great addition to your "comfy clothes for the summer" collection.
Z Supply Marina Washed Shorts
You'll love the soft fabric, adjustable waistband and relaxed fit on these sweat shorts for staying comfy while running errands or simply lounging on the couch all day.
Threads 4 Thought Birdie Roll Hem Short
We love the subtle rolled hem on these stylish sweats. We also appreciate the positive impact this piece is making on the environment since it's made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.
Women's Terry Sweat Short
These stretchy shorts are incredibly soft and have stylish scalloped side seams. The moisture-wicking material also makes them great for staying active in.
Dia&Co Elisha Lounge Shorts
Does loungewear ever go out of style? Not when it's designed with a pastel tie-dye pattern, extra-cozy material and spacious front pockets!
Pastels and Sorbets
Vera Bradley Small Crossbody Bag
Part of Vera Bradley's new recycled cotton collection, these crossbody bags come in multiple pastel colors and will soon be available in a tropical print.
Richer Poorer Women's Easy Tank
We love an all-over pink top, but the mauve tone of this Richer Poorer tank is giving us romantic summer vibes.
Mint Daisy Long Knit Shorts
These perfectly pastel knit midi shorts from Rue 21 are a perfect way to incorporate lighter colors into your summer wardrobe.
BP. Rib T-Shirt Dress
Not sure what to wear? You can never go wrong with a T-shirt dress. In fact, we recommend this ribbed option from BP., which is made with a stretchy fabric and features a subtle yet sassy mini slit in the front.
Bucket hats
Rue21 Terry Knit Bucket Hat
This terry knit bucket hat from Rue 21 comes in a variety of colors and is only $11!
Dippin' Daisy's Midsummer Bucket Hat
This stylish bucket hat is available in eight bright, summery colors and has a full brim to shield eyes from the sun.
Universal Threads Canvas Bucket Hat
This canvas bucket hat is good to have on hand on extremely sunny days to keep your head cool and protected. Plus, the floral pattern options are super stylish!
Coolibar UPF 50+ Reversible Bucket Hat
Get two styles in one with this reversible bucket hat from Coolibar, made from sun protective fabric and designed with a "completely crushable" construction for travel.
Wallaroo Hat Company Tori Sun Hat
This stylish size-adjustable sun hat has a drawstring closure to ensure the best fit.
Wild Fable Tie-Dye Bucket Hat
The sunny tie-dye hue on this Wild Fable bucket hat screams summer 2021 fashion. Its flexible material also makes it safe to pack in a crowded beach bag — it won't lose its shape!
Tropical prints
Francesca's Ava Tropical Print Kimono
This colorful and lightweight kimono is the perfect tropical print addition to any summer wardrobe.
Tira Palm Jogger
Comfort meets style with these Z Supply joggers, adorned with palm fronts and designed with a beautiful sage green Loop Terry fabric.
Nina Parker Trendy Plus-Size Mesh Tunic
This stunning palm print tunic from Nina Parker is part of the designer's new plus-size line for Macy's.
Elle Palm Pullover
Get comfortable on cool summer nights with this stylish palm print sweatshirt.
Tropical Floral Print Shorts
These tropical print shorts from Rue 21 are affordable and lightweight.
Sage Green
Myrine Subtle Tier Shift Mini Dress
This lightweight summer dress comes in the perfect shade of sage green. Dress it up with a cute chunky heel or down with a light jean jacket.
So Fine Romper
Shabby Chic's ultra-soft romper features a chic scoop neckline, elastic waistband and a ruched front. Plus, this seagrass shade belongs in everyone's summer wardrobe.
Creston Shorts
These linen paper bag shorts are a summertime must-have. We're obsessed with the casual cuffed hem!
Classic Fit Active Crop Jogger
Stay stylish and comfy in these sage green joggers, which are made from a soft French terry knit fabric.
Cropped Short Sleeve Cardigan
Simple but stylish, this cropped cardigan comes in the perfect shade of sage green and will pair perfectly with a high-waist pant.
