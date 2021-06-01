Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The post-pandemic future looks bright and people are craving clothing that matches their mood. So it should come as no surprise that neon pink is joining neon green as summer's trendy go-to style.

“Everybody is over sitting at home in gray sweatpants,” New York City stylist Katie Keim told Shop TODAY. “We’re ready to get out and have fun and be seen. We want to noticed."

Celebrities have also been seen out rocking the hue. Singer Pink sported the (fitting) color during a recent appearance on TODAY, as well as at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The "Queen's Gambit" actor Anya Taylor-Joy hosted "Saturday Night Live" sporting several different pink looks throughout the night. While, Hilary Duff was ahead of the curve, donning the color on the set of her show "Younger" earlier this year.

“We just came out of a really hard time,” Keim said, noting neon colors were popping up in both women's and men's fashion (Seth Rogen was spotted in a hot pink look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards). “And neons have an energizing quality that’s appealing to everyone at right now.”

Here are 16 ways to wear the bold look.

These 99% cotton shorts boast a high-rise and fray-hem, making them the ultimate "hot girl summer" must-have.

If you want to stand out in a crowd, look no further than Mango’s 100% cotton romper. Not only is it lightweight and comfortable, but it has pockets and bra-friendly straps.

The size-inclusive swimwear company just launched it’s Bright Side collection featuring this ribbed one-piece in neon hibiscus. The snap-front suit comes in classic and long torso and offers maximum bust support.

This adorable bow-back visor is perfect if you just want a touch of the bright color. It will protect your peepers from the sun all summer long, plus, it's 60% off right now.

Give your black yoga pants a break and slip into these buttery soft, ankle-length tights that boast roomy pockets. And with 30 other color options to choose from, you can get a pair to match every mood.

Punch up your your look with this stretchy, spandex blend blazer that has 3/4 sleeves and removable shoulder pads. All pieces in the line are made in the U.S.A.

Reviewers on Torrid’s website rave about this 2-piece set that was designed to flatter a woman’s curves. “The skirt sits high enough enough to camouflage certain ‘rolls’, while the top sits perfectly to disguise any perceived imperfections,” wrote one person. Added other, “This was the perfect outfit for my birthday celebration. Got so many compliments!”

Keep cool — while looking hot — in Bobeau’s Rayon-blend v-neck midi. It has adjustable tie straps and a breezy cut that will keep you looking chic whether you wear it to the beach or for a night out.

Yes, they’re called pool slides — but you’ll want to wear these sporty slip-on sandals everywhere you go this summer.

Add just a pop of color to a little black dress — or elevate your already neon wardrobe — with these bold, dangly tassel earrings.

The podiatrist-loved footwear line includes these slightly heeled memory-foam sandals that were built for high mileage. "I can walk 8-10 miles in them while sightseeing, which is a truly awesome shoe," one person reviewed.

Puff sleeves are another popular trend this summer. And these 100% cotton crewnecks with puff sleeves scream happiness.

Hop on the biker shorts trend with this vibrant pair that have a 5-inch inseam. The female-owned and operated yoga brand does 99% of its sewing, cutting and dyeing in Los Angeles.

With its tie-dye accents and eye-catching color, this hoodie is sure to get you compliments when you're gathered around a campfire with friends this summer.

There's so much to love about this sophisticated, halter-style swimsuit that's made from recycled nylon. It has braided back ties so you can customize the fit to your body.

Brighten up your workout with this sleeveless athleisure top that comes with vented sides and moisture-wicking technology. Though, many reviewers recommend sizing down.

