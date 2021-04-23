Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’re addicted to TikTok trends (like me), then you’re already in the know about the viral Seasum Women's Yoga Pants — better known as The Amazon “butt-lifting” leggings. With over 35,000 five-star ratings, it's no surprise that these trendy pants currently hold Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling spots in “Women’s Sports Tights and Leggings” and “Women’s Workout and Training Leggings.”

And after trying a pair for myself — they are definitely worth the hype. Comfy, stretchy, flattering and high-waisted fashion all wrapped up in one, these leggings are a must-have for your spring wardrobe.

They accentuate the booty

The Seasum yoga pants’ honeycomb material truly gives your behind a magic boost! The seams are strategically placed to cinch at the booty and “lift” it in all the right areas. The pattern (which reminds me of fishnet stockings) smooths the appearance of your behind — just like that, bye-bye cellulite!

“The honeycomb texture of these leggings completely conceals any dimples or cellulite,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I have been blessed with a pretty good butt, but these give it an extra oomph.”

Casey DelBasso

They pass the squat test

Whenever I order leggings online, there is always a fear that they are going to be cheaply made, or worse, see-through. Turns out, I had nothing to be afraid of this time. These leggings have a shimmer finish, which gives off the illusion of being translucent, but they are definitely opaque. They give me that perfect stretch when doing yoga and pilates without any wardrobe malfunctions. And yes, they are completely “squat proof.”

The fabric is made up of a thick, textured blend of polyester and spandex that covers all of my flaws. It not only provides equal amounts of comfort and stretch but also features moisture-wicking and sweat-absorbing capabilities, which come in handy during a workout.

TODAY Illustration / Courtesy Casey DelBasso

They come in a ton of different colors

The viral leggings are available in 55 different colors and length combinations. The most popular shades on TikTok are black, grey and purple, but Seasum offers a few trendy tie-dye options as well. I tried out the ankle-length in black. At 5’6”, I purchased a size large and found the long length and overall sizing to fit just right. I also appreciate the high waist because it keeps everything tucked in and is super flattering.

The best thing about these leggings is how versatile they are. I like to style them with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers to run errands, but also wear them for workouts. Wherever I choose to wear them, I feel confident that my body is looking its best and getting the extra boost it needs.

Although the care tag says to machine wash and dry, I prefer to hand-wash and lay flat to dry. With this routine, I won't risk altering the shape, sizing or feel of my new favorite pair of pants.

The Seasum brand has also added a "booty shorts" version of their famous leggings, just in time for spring and summer. If they are as flattering as the yoga pants are, and include the same tush-lifting results, be sure to count me in for a pair!

