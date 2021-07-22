The 15 best leggings on Amazon — with thousands of reviews to prove it

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There's something about leggings that make them everyone's favorite bottoms. You can wear them with practically any kind of top, during any season and, the best part, they'll never go out of style.

We all spent the past year living in and stocking up on loungewear, and since in-store shopping wasn't an option for many, shoppers found themselves scrolling on Amazon in search of the best finds. Reviewers put hundreds of leggings to the test over the last year and determined which are worth the money or not — the ones that are have found their way to the top of the bestsellers list.

Whether you plan on working from home for the next few months, want to give your wardrobe a refresh or simply want to treat yourself to comfortable new pair of leggings, you won't have to look far in order to find the ones worth grabbing. We rounded up the bestselling leggings on Amazon with thousands of reviews that are sure to be welcome additions to your closet — including the viral TikTok leggings and a few pairs that look and feel more expensive than they actually are, according to reviewers.

Bestselling Amazon leggings

Shoppers flocked to these flattering leggings after seeing them go viral on TikTok (the hashtag #amazonleggings has over 236 million views and counting). The contoured design, variety of colors and ruched back have reviewers raving over the "butt-lift effect" these leggings provide, giving everyone that wears them a confidence boost. Since they became famous on the internet, they're now the No. 1 bestselling leggings on Amazon.

Not only do these leggings have a breathable capri crop, but they boast a wonderful essential — pockets! The high-waist fit and four-way stretch means you can move around with ease, but the "buttery soft" feel will make you want to never take them off. "I wear them frequently for jogging or cycling, and they feel very comfortable to wear," wrote one verified reviewer. "I like my first pair so much that I bought two more pairs for me and my daughter."

With a crop that hits just at the ankle and a high-waist, seamless waistband, reviewers are also loving these leggings from Colorfulkoala. They're the No. 1 bestseller in women's athletic pants and have amassed over 29,000 verified five-star ratings. Whether you like the trendy camo design or prefer to opt for a different color such as "Heather Brown" or "Mint Green", there's a style you can match with anything.

Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, these leggings offer stretch and a soft feel in a range of colors. The high waistband offers some tummy control and also features a hidden pocket on the inside. Reviewers are saying that the quality is comparable to that of their favorite high-end brands. "I loved being able to get cute fun colors of leggings without paying a crazy amount," one verified reviewer wrote.

Ergonomic seams, a high-waist fit and brushed feel makes this bestseller stand out on the list. They're available in dozens of different colors including black, "Spacedye Wine" and "Dream Blue", among others. The moisture-wicking fabric also makes them a good pick for summer or for at-home workouts, according to one Shop TODAY contributor. One verified reviewer wrote that the leggings are so comfortable and flattering that they "bought 2 others in different colors because I loved them so much!"

With over 6,000 glowing verified five-star ratings, these cropped leggings have quickly become bestsellers. You can shop them in over two dozen different colors and designs and ensure the same fit and feel in all of them. They're made from a blend of polyester and spandex and have a high waistband that keeps them in place all day. "They have a great buttery soft touch [and] they do not move while walking or running," wrote one reviewer that compared them to a high-end brand. "The price is great and I will definitely be buying more!"

Not only are reviewers loving the quality of these leggings, but they're also loving the great deal! These leggings from Fengbay come in sets of two in dozens of different colors and designs — for less than $30. With more than 21,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers that are praising them for their convenient pockets and "nice stretch," they're perfect for lazy days at home.

Designed for activities such as yoga or training, these "naked feeling" leggings have amassed over 17,000 verified five-star ratings. The waistband is figure-flattering, but the double-seam design also provides extra support that helps them stand up to any activity. According to the brand, they're designed to feel "ultra soft, brushed and weightless."

With pockets and tummy control, the full-length version of these leggings from Ododos are just as promising, according to another Shop TODAY contributor. They offer a high-end feel and look without the price tag to match and have racked up almost 20,000 verified five-star ratings to date.

The No. 1 bestseller in dance unitards on Amazon, you can be sure that these leggings will hold up to nearly any kind of activity. They come in two different lengths, standard and capri, in a range of colors and fun prints. "Not see-through even when stretched all the way from any angle, the pockets are really deep, the material is double lined and super soft! Washed well and didn’t pill or shrink," wrote one of the 10,000 verified five-star reviewers.

Ranging from solid color designs to chic ombre patterns, these seamless leggings are another popular pick. They're designed with contoured shading that is supposed to help enhance your figure, and plenty of reviewers have called them "flattering." You can shop them in over 40 different colors and five different sizes to match nearly any T-shirt in your wardrobe.

With four-way stretch, interior and exterior pockets and tummy control, these leggings check all of the boxes. They've earned a 4.6-star average thanks to over 10,000 verified five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers; plenty of whom have noted they are "soft and comfortable" and squat-proof.

In need of leggings that you can actually wear outside of the house? One reviewer says these are their "favorite going-in-public lounge pants," since they can be dressed up or down. They come in several different colors, and you can shop them in sets of two or purchase just one pair — but the over 20,000 verified five-star ratings might just convince you to stock up.

Reviewers are also loving these leggings that provide a bit of "lift" thanks to the figure-conforming waistband. You can shop them in a standard or cropped fit in several different colors, including black and dark green, among others. They're the No. 1 bestselling dance tights on Amazon, and over 8,000 verified five-star reviewers can't stop raving about them.

These tummy control leggings come in classic colors and even some pretty pastels. Made from a blend of stretchy fabrics like nylon and spandex, they offer stretch while remaining durable. Over 11,000 verified reviewers have awarded them a five-star rating, calling them out for "passing the squat test" and for their good quality.

