These tummy-control leggings are all I plan on wearing this fall

I'm semi-broke so the price is perfect

As much as I want to be able to drop $100 on high-end leggings, I can't afford to right now. So, the fact that these Ododos High-Waist Yoga Pants are under $30 is 100% perfect for my budget. The accessible price point is probably the main reason these pants are so popular. They have over 8,000 verified reviews and are currently ranked No. 2 on Amazon's lists of Bestsellers in Women's Athletic Pants, Bestsellers in Women's Yoga Pants and Bestsellers in Women's Yoga Leggings.

They come in dozens of colors and fun prints you'd probably never find in any store. Since I like a neutral legging I can wear with everything, I got charcoal gray. Since I like to turn heads every now and then, I also got a pair in gray snake. They also come in capri-length styles (which are slightly cheaper).

They're perfect for my yoga practice

My yoga poses aren't perfect, but these pants are perfect for practicing. The four-way stretch fabric ensures I can't use my leggings as my excuse for not being able to get into certain positions. The flatlock seams ensure that I won't experience chafing, even when doing Bikram yoga in a hot and humid room. And unlike other leggings I've worn, the fabric isn't see-through. I don't need to worry about anything showing that shouldn't be showing.

My tummy doesn't even have to show. These leggings are high-rise and specifically designed to prevent the dreaded muffin top from overflowing. My belly isn't really my problem area at the moment, but I still appreciate the "tummy control" these pants offer — especially when I'm seated. Basically, if anything is offering me tummy control, I'll take it!

They work as everyday pants too

I've owned dozens of leggings in the past decade, but I can't recall ever owning a pair that had pockets big enough to hold an iPhone XS. These pants do. If I want to go out to run a quick errand, I don't even need to bring my bag. I can just carry my phone, keys, wallet and must-have MAC lipstick in the two front pockets. They're also way too comfortable and flattering to only be worn and seen in a yoga studio or fitness class. I like to think my legs are naturally long, but the reason I probably get so many compliments when I wear these out is because of the contoured detailing that lengthens and slims my lower limbs.

I don't like clichés, but...

My dad was right: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. If you find a brand that makes something you like, you can save time (and in this case, money) by not taking the risk of trying an unknown entity. For under $30, I'll probably be picking up a few more for the fall.

