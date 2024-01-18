Stretchy, flattering, smoothing — every curvy girl should have a pair of these leggings

I may consider myself a "fashion" girl, but I'll admit that I didn't realize the importance of investing in good leggings until the recent rise of the athleisure trend.

Before, I would just throw on a random, less-than-impressive pair of yoga pants for workout classes. It was frustrating always having to change outfits when going from the gym to running errands and dealing with fabric that pilled and soaked up all of my sweat — but that's just how it was, so I thought.

I've since learned that cute outfits and quality workout leggings don’t have to be mutually exclusive, especially after trying Vuori's Daily Legging. When it comes to comfort, design and effectiveness, they check all the boxes. Best of all, they are perfect for both cozying up on my couch and breaking a sweat at the gym.

These leggings actually flatter my curves

Vuori's specific material (a blend of polyester and elastane) and construction make all the difference with these leggings. They’re made of the brand’s signature BreatheInterlock fabric, which I can confirm, is soft-to-the-touch, breathable and quite stretchy. I was pleasantly surprised at the fit, which seamlessly conformed to my curvier body type. I’ve often felt that many brands only keep one size in mind while creating leggings, and one not made for curves. This time, that wasn't the case. Honestly, due to their stretchiness, I would presume they’d fit nearly any body type, as long as you chose the right size. Note: these come in sizes XXS–XXL.

The airbrushed finish of the fabric is a major plus for anyone, but it's especially ideal for me as a curvier girl. It offers smoothing coverage and hugs my body in all the right ways, making me feel extra confident when wearing them. And the high-rise design ... well, who doesn't love a flattering high-waist pant?

I can wear them from the gym to ... anywhere

The brand promises that the fabric has four-way stretch and will wick away any moisture — both claims proved to be true. During my daily run, the leggings moved with me and stayed comfortable against my skin. I also noticed significantly less sweat buildup in comparison to other brands I have worn. (Yes, I love sweating it out during workouts, but no one wants to finish with their clothes completely drenched.)

Plus, thanks to the tunnel drawstring, I didn’t have to deal with the annoyingness that is constantly having to pull up your leggings after they slip down your waist. The drawstring truly helps to keep them in place even during high-movement activities where (based on past experiences) I'd expect them to fall.

When I'm not at the gym, I love that these are stylish enough that I can pair them with a turtleneck sweater, trench coat and even tennis shoes. (They look pretty darn cute as an airport outfit, too.) And if you’re tired of plain black leggings, they also come in a few other color options, which is good because sizes are selling out fast in certain shades!

Now that I know the difference a good pair of leggings can make, they’ve definitely become a priority on my shopping list. If you haven’t invested in them yet, Vuori’s Daily Legging definitely make a great first pair. From their comfortable fit down to their versatility in use and styling, they're definitely worth the buy.