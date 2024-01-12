This $22 Old Navy puffer is selling out fast — here’s why

There are a few things notably synonymous with New Yorkers: fast walking, strong opinions about pizza and an all-black wardrobe. When it comes to the last item on that list, I can confidently say that the all-black attire truly shines during the winter. In fact, it's during these cold months that the black puffer jacket runs New York City. Take a look down any city block and you'll see a sea of dark-hued outerwear — trust me.

While I already own a slew of black puffers, I was still on the hunt for a new one to add to my collection this year. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Aritizia Super Puff for its warmth and classic look, but I wanted an option that offered a slightly dressier feel, specifically one that I could wear on a night out without sacrificing warmth.

Luckily, I came across this faux-leather option from Old Navy over our company's Slack channel. “Old Navy is having a huge sale and I bought this jacket a few weeks ago…I have never gotten more compliments on a piece of clothing in my life,” noted one trustworthy colleague. Five minutes later, I was also the owner of said jacket.

The faux-leather shell is super soft

On the brand's website, the jacket appears chic and trendy, but I find faux leather can sometimes look cheap in person, so I anxiously awaited my delivery to see if that would be the case with this purchase. Much to my delight, the jacket’s quality was so much better than expected. The faux leather was durable and ultra-soft, and it gave off a more luxurious vibe (even though I bought this online for only $38!). The pockets are deep and large enough to hold all my must-haves, and the high mock neck keeps me warm without having to put on a scarf.

Now for the real test. No, not the test determining if this jacket would keep me warm (although, that is important), but the test of whether or not the coat would illicit compliments. After all, my colleague swore she’s never gotten so many compliments on a piece of clothing, so I wanted to see if I’d get the same reaction from others. Spoiler: I did.

It’s my most complimented outerwear

Not only did multiple people inquire about where I got the jacket, but the shock they expressed over the fact that I got it for less than $50 at Old Navy was often the highlight of my day (nothing feels better than people complimenting clothing that you bought for a serious deal). I ordered my jacket in black (obviously), but it also comes in a flattering brown shade, too.

My only gripe with this jacket is that while it’s warm, it’s not the kind of jacket I put on for days that dip below freezing. The jacket is toasty but it’s certainly not made for the Arctic, aka New York City during a cold front.

As I mentioned, I got this jacket while it was majorly discounted, and it appears plenty of other people are also snagging this while it’s on sale since the stock is currently running low. Luckily, Old Navy offers a similar version in a quilted fabric version rather than faux leather.

The collar on this option is a little lower than my version, but other than that, it’s pretty similar and the reviews online are just as good. Plus, it comes in four colors instead of only two: black, brown, pink and white. Even better? It’s currently on sale for only $26. At a price like that, I’d pick up a few colors if I were you. Take it from me — I already regret not getting more than one with my original order.

