I finally found a bodysuit that shapes with the perfect amount of stretch — and it’s only $20

Everyone who knows me is well aware I’m a “dress girl,” meaning I have literally worn a dress for approximately 95 percent of my life. I even did a 30-day midi dress series on my Instagram page, which barely scratched the surface of all the dresses in my closet.

But lately, I’ve been switching up my style in an effort to feel a bit more fashionable, casual and to show off my body a little more. I’ve never really been into bodysuits — the ones I’ve tried in the past always seem to be too tight, too restricting and give me a major wedgie, if I’m being honest.

But I saw this bodysuit on a mid-sized (like me) influencer, and I thought I would give it a chance. Plus, it was less than $20 on Amazon, so I had little to lose and everything to potentially gain.

The first impression blew me away — it was soft, supple and felt way more expensive than it is. It’s stretchy, and has a bikini bottom rather than a thong, which I really like. It has two snaps on the bottom, which are easy to open and close, so going to the bathroom is a breeze. I’ve never had a problem with them popping open and I’ve worn this bodysuit multiple times. I even wore it to a concert where I was dancing for hours and didn’t have any issues whatsoever.

The quality is impressive

The material isn’t sheer, but it isn’t too thick, either. It’s warm and cozy without feeling stuffy. I really love that the material isn’t see through, and I can wear any bra I want underneath. I started with the long sleeve black bodysuit and promptly ordered it in white as well. I’ve worn the black top with jeans, blue high-waisted pants, and black leather pants, and I’ve loved how it looked every time.

The scoop neck is the perfect placement for showing off some cleavage if you want or showcasing a fun statement necklace. I think the black is especially versatile — I wore it on a date night out recently — but this could still be totally appropriate to wear to dinner with my husband’s family.

The bodysuit design allows you to show off your curves and accentuate your waist without worrying about bunching or tucking in your shirt. It’s super flattering, comfortable and chic. The long sleeves are maybe one inch too long for me personally, but I like having a little extra length, especially in the winter, to cover my hands if they are cold.

Courtesy Dory Zayas

It has the perfect amount of stretch

I absolutely love how the sleeves stretch and fit my body. It’s not restricting at all on my upper arms. Instead, it’s comfortable and cute! There are long sleeve and short sleeve options as well as colors like tan, burgundy, red, green, gray, and patterns like daisies and leopard. Sizing runs from XS through XXL. I wear a large, and I’m usually about a size 8 on top, so this was pretty true-to-size (I’m 5’2” but some taller customers do recommend sizing up).

The brand recommends hand washing (the fabric is 95 percent rayon and 5 percent spandex), but I just wash it in my machine with cold water. I would suggest laying it flat to dry, but I’m pretty sure I threw it in my dryer by accident once and didn’t notice any considerable shrinkage.

This bodysuit has over 12,000 reviews on Amazon and over a four-star rating. I definitely recommend it as an easy, flattering, wardrobe staple that is anything but basic. And considering this piece has consistently been on sale for the past month or so, I’m so tempted to buy every color that’s available. Someone stop me (or don’t).