Winter is coming! 14 customer-loved fashion picks from Ugg, Preppy Jones and more — from $10

Like it or not, winter is nearly upon us. With the coldest season of the year just around the corner, now is the time to take inventory of your closet and revamp your stash of cold-weather clothes.

Just in time to get your winter wardrobe sorted, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some of the fashion finds that Amazon shoppers are loving right now. From an ultra-plush sheepskin insole to an affordable, classic cable-knit sweater, reviewers are saying these finds are worth adding to your cart this season.

Keep reading to shop all of these Customers’ Most-Loved picks — all of which are backed by thousands of reviews — plus even more winter fashion picks that the Shop TODAY team is loving right now.

Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved: December 2023

Post says this season's biggest fashion trend might be the satin skirt. She's placing her bets on this style for three reasons: its versatility across all four seasons, the ultra-flattering elastic waistband and midi length, and the silky, luxurious fabric.

This classic cable-knit sweater is described by Post as super soft and cozy — without being too bulky. The brand says that it's made of 100% cotton and it comes in a whopping 21 colors.

Post loves this fashion hack. A false collar — also known as a dickie — is an easy way to dress up an outfit. Post recommends wearing this one under any dress, sweater or sweatshirt to jazz up your wardrobe staples — even a v-neck would work, thanks to the added length of the fake collar that looks just like a shirt.

With these insoles, you can add the comfort of Ugg to any shoe. In addition to being incredibly soft and cozy, Post says that the sheepskin material is actually moisture-wicking and thermoregulating, so your feet won't get too hot or sweaty. It's a great way to upgrade last year's boots and slippers, without having to buy a whole new pair.

According to the brand, these gloves are made of real leather and are lined with cashmere. The brand shares that the pair is touchscreen compatible on all five fingers, so you don't have to take them off to send a text or scroll on the internet.

For under $10, this machine-washable beanie comes in 26 color options. The soft fleece lining will keep your head warm, while the festive pompom on top adds a cute, seasonal touch.

Post is a fan of these custom phone cases by Preppy Jones, which come in a variety of prints and color options (see more below!). She thinks they are the ultimate way to turn your phone into an accessory for your winter outfit.

More Amazon Customers’ Most-Loved picks

This hot find has more than 28,000 customer ratings. Unlike disposable options on the market, these hand warmers last for hours on a single charge and can be used over and over again, saving you money in the long run. Even better? They can also be used to charge your electronic devices on the go.

Reviewers are raving about this protective spray. This formula is like an invisible raincoat for your shoes, protecting footwear from the elements. The brand says it works on canvas, leather and suede materials, and you only have to use the spray once a month to reap the benefits and winter-proof your shoes.

Who doesn’t want to feel like they're swaddled in a blanket during this time of year, especially when it comes time to leave the house and run a few errands? This fuzzy cardigan has over 10,000 verified five-star ratings.

Have you tried fleece-lined tights? The Shop TODAY team thinks they’re an absolute game-changer when it comes to winter fashion. In addition to feeling like a blanket on your legs, this pair is super opaque and comes in a few color options.

'Tis the season for turtleneck sweaters. This top-rated option has garnered over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings from reviewers. It has a slightly oversized fit and comes in more than 30 color and pattern options.

One Shop TODAY contributor loves this occasion-ready midi skirt because it looks more expensive than it is. This skirt has a self-tie knot at the waist so you can adjust it to your comfort level and is just the right length to show off some skin. Since it has a little bit of stretch to it, it’s not only comfortable but also flattering.

We can't resist a chic-but-functional accessory — and lucky for us, these come in a set of five. They're the perfect finishing touch to any winter outfit you put together this season.