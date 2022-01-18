This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these items from Amazon because we think you’ll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The cold weather might make you want to stick to sweatpants and hoodies until the first sign of spring, but you don't have to sacrifice style during the colder months in order to stay warm.

While our winter outfits might be bundled in outerwear, there are plenty of ways to elevate your style not only for the season but also for the rest of 2022. From stylish boots to trendy sweaters and jackets, simple additions to your wardrobe can make all the difference in your cold weather lookbook. So, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share the fashion essentials you need to stay warm and look chic right now.

Keep reading to shop cozy sherpa-lined sweatpants, winter boots and more.

Bestselling Amazon winter fashion finds

For an effortlessly chic look, you can't go wrong with this sweater. It can easily elevate your everyday look and Post says it "straddles the line between 'dressed and sweats,'" since it is as comfortable as a sweatshirt. Since it's a tunic, it hits right at the top of the leg in the front but still has the length you want in the back for more coverage. Plus, neutrals help make pieces look more expensive than they actually are.

Faux leather is on-trend right now, according to Post. This skirt actually combines two trends, though: the faux leather look and the wrap dress style. It has a self-tie knot at the waist so you can adjust it to your comfort level and is just the right length to show off some skin. Since it has a little bit of stretch to it, it's not only comfortable but also flattering.

Your favorite sweats just got a serious upgrade. These bestsellers have more than 10,900 five-star ratings and are getting some serious praise from reviewers. Post says they're super warm and cozy, but the high-rise waist makes them a must-have. The brand also makes a similar style for men and kids.

Winter boots that look more fashionable than bulky? Yes, please. According to Post, Sorel is responsible for the "OG" fashionable snow boot, the Joan of Arctic. They have a thick EVA sole that provides the comfort of sneakers and they also have that sturdy tread that you want when it comes to trekking in the rain and snow.

Sherpa and teddy-inspired pieces are taking over this season — and we just can't get enough. This jacket stands apart from the rest since it has the fashionable look of a pea coat. It comes in several different colors as well as a zippered style, so you can sport this fashion-forward piece in more than one way.

Post compared these gloves to "magic." Everyone loves a good leather glove for the winter, but you can't always find them at the right price. These gloves are under $30 and are also fleece-lined for some extra warmth. Plus, they work on all touchscreen devices, so you don't need to take them off to answer a call or send a text.

More Amazon bestselling winter fashion favorites

A pom pom beanie is an essential for the season, whether you're actually cold or just want to feel fashionable. This beanie is the No. 1 bestselling beanie on Amazon right now, with more than 20,000 verified five-star reviews. One size fits most, so regardless of whether you prefer Tone Brown or Toast Almond (or any other of the more than two dozen colors), nearly everyone can pull off this style this winter.

Amazon's Choice for black infinity scarves for women, this scarf is a popular pick for anyone looking to rock a simple style. The versatile design means you can wear it a number of different ways to keep warm, without sacrificing style.

If you don't want actual snow boots, you can always grab a pair of booties to wear this winter. These booties have a sole that is suitable for both indoors and outdoors, but we think they'd make a great replacement for your around-the-house slippers. They come in white, pink and grey, so you have options when it comes to completing your cozy winter uniform.

Puffer jackets are another trend in winter outerwear that we're seeing right now. This style comes in both bold and neutral colors that all feature the same duck down on the inside to help keep you warm. Although it's cropped, it's also oversized, so you can wear it with jeans, leggings or any kind of bottom this winter without sacrificing warmth.

Not ready to get dressed up but still want to feel put-together? A matching sweatsuit looks polished but can help keep you cozy. The ribbed-knit design of this outfit from PrettyGarden is on-trend and comes in several dreamy colors you'll likely want to wear at home (and maybe even on errand runs).

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!