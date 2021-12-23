This viral Amazon coat will be your go-to for cold weather

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A few winters ago, among the $1,000-plus coats on the parents at playgrounds and preschool pick-up lines on New York's Upper East Side, a strange phenomenon occurred: An unrecognizable brand name down coat sold on Amazon became the outerwear of choice, especially for moms.

Update your outerwear collection with one of this jacket's two chic styles, which include an all-over shiny, metallic-like material and an outer fleece fabric stitching, which is just as practical as it is fashionable. The coats are wind and water-resistant and feature six large pockets with zippers for you to store all your essentials.

The jacket is designed to make you as comfortable as possible, which is why it comes with a unique side zipper that allows you to modify the fit however you want. The hood also comes with an adjustable drawstring to further customize your coat (and keep you warm!).

And don't worry! If you're a fan of the original water-resistant and surprisingly warm design, it is also available for those who prefer the simple yet stylish look.

This bestselling version is available with or without a faux-fur trimmed hood and in a variety of eye-catching colors and designs. The 4.4-star rated warm and cozy coat is a classic — and for good reason.

Reviewers love how practical and effective this coat is, in addition to being fashionable.

"SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

Other customers like how the quality of the coat is not compromised by its reasonable price.

"The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand name winter coat but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm!" another reviewer wrote.

Finally, reviewers couldn't get enough of the fit of the jacket.

"I love this jacket. Got it at XS and it fit perfectly — no tightness, no wind [coming] from under the jacket and no fabric stretching!" another review raved.

