As cooler weather begins to roll in, don't leave buying a good winter coat to the last minute. Odds are you'll end up paying more, face major shipping delays or even worse — be left freezing on a chilly day without a trusty jacket to throw on.

Although we love all styles, from timeless trenches to cloud coats and everything in between, puffer jackets are truly one of our favorites. It's the cozy outerwear we'll be reaching for this winter, and we think you will, too!

So, we scoured Amazon's extensive selection of bestselling puffer jackets to find top-rated options at every price point and style. Check out our 18 favorite finds below, with some starting as low as $36!

Amazon puffer jackets under $50

You can't go wrong with a classic. This No. 1 bestseller has over 5,300 five-star ratings and makes for a great grab-and-go coat. It's lightweight, water-resistant and comes in 20 different colors and patterns.

This bomber-style puffer jacket is both trendy and warm, so you don't have to sacrifice style during those cold winter months. Pair it with slacks and a turtleneck or jeans and a hoodie for a more casual look.

With 2,300 five-star ratings and counting, we're not surprised this puffer coat is ranked second on Amazon's list of Women's Quilted Lightweight Jackets and third in Women's Fur & Faux Jackets & Coats. The long-length option features a zipper-down closure and a faux-fur lapel for added pizazz.

Coming in at just $50 in select styles and sizes, this puffer jacket definitely looks more expensive than it actually is. It features a warm fleece lining and a thick faux-fur hood that's completely detachable.

Amazon puffer jackets under $75

It's clear that Amazon shoppers love this puffer coat, considering nearly 6,000 of them gave it a perfect five-star rating. It's ultra-lightweight and condenses down to fit into a portable carrying pouch. Plus, it's available in 15 different colors.

This long-length puffer comes in four cute colors, but we think the pink option will add a much-needed pop of color to those gloomy winter days ahead of us. For less than $65, you get a coat that's figure-flattering, water-resistant and has Sherpa-lined front pockets.

For a heavy-weight option, this Amazon Essentials puffer jacket takes the cake. It has over 2,800 five-star ratings, with one reviewer noting, "This coat is awesome! It is so warm and windproof."

Made with a zippered chest pocket and two hand-warming pockets, this puffer coat is great for anyone who can use the extra storage and warmth. It's also another great lightweight option that's waterproof and windproof.

This fashion-forward puffer jacket has ribbed cuffed sleeves and a fun, trendy construction. It's available in 10 different colors, but we love this Peagreen shade for the holiday season!

Available in seven different colors and six sizes (S-3XL), this puffer coat gives a little bit of extra length and all the great benefits of a puffer — it's ultra-lightweight and great for layering!

Amazon puffer jackets under $100

This jacket's hood has an adjustable drawstring and is available in eight colors, all of which are perfect for winter. Pack this jacket into its matching drawstring bag for easy portability while traveling or running errands.

In addition to promising head-to-toe warmth, this puffer coat also offers a tailored silhouette, a solid layer of insulation and a removable faux-fur hood.

This packable down jacket has "650 fill Premium Down insulation" to keep you extra warm on those chilly days. It's made from nylon and is equipped with a StormRepel DWR water-resistant finish, too.

This puffer coat was made with the fashionista in mind. It's fully-lined in faux fur, which provides both extra warmth and statement-making detail. Coming in at less than $80, you can achieve a luxurious look without the luxury price tag.

Amazon puffer jackets under $150

Reviewers love this high-quality yet easily transportable down jacket. One shopper even tested it in minus one-degree weather with high winds, saying, "The hood stayed on and did not mush down my hair while doing so. The zipper works easily and quickly. It packs into the little sack that came with the coat and it is almost weightless to boot. I have never been more pleased with a coat."

Style meets warmth with this ankle-length puffer coat. It's fleece-lined, has a removable hood and features a zipper and button-up closure duo in the front.

If you're going to invest in a puffer jacket, you should go with a brand known for its high-quality materials and attention to detail. This Columbia jacket gets five stars for its snug fit, down insulation features (meaning, it will keep you super warm) and durable fabric. No matter which of the 12 colors you choose, this coat is going to last you multiple winters.

This option comes out to just over $150, but it's worth every penny. With an impressive 13,400 five-star ratings, you'll want to grab this jacket before it sells out. Shoppers love how fashionable yet reliable this coat is, but we can't get over how soft the wool interior looks.

