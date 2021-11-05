How to wear the cloud coat trend, according to a stylist

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When the temperatures drop, you just want to wrap yourself up in your biggest, warmest blanket and wear it around the house all day. Unfortunately, when you have somewhere to be, it's not exactly socially acceptable to show up bundled in a blanket. However, arriving in fashion's newest trend, the comforter-like cloud coat is.

"In the last year, we've gotten used to things being slouchy, oversized and generous, and a cloud coat is almost like a wearable sleeping bag," New York City-based stylist Samantha Brown told Shop TODAY. "It has that look and feel to it."

A cloud coat is basically like a roomier version of your go-to puffer. It has a looser construction and can come in long or short sizes. Because of their size, these coats tend to skew more casual, Brown said, so they're perfect for days when comfort (and warmth) is your No. 1 priority, and not necessarily for dressier occasions.

For those who are on the petite side, Brown suggests styling with a trendy lug-sole boot to add a little height and to balance out your proportions.

Although if you are concerned about the bulkiness, you could try the lighter, quilted cloud coats, which we've spotted on both influencers and celebrities alike. These versions fit in the same category, but Brown said that they have smaller quilting (unlike the large boxes you normally see on a puffer) and are less voluminous overall. Because they're lighter weight, they're also a good transitional piece as the temperatures drop.

Whether you want to go full-cloud or ease into the trend with a lighter, quilted styler, we're sharing some of Brown's picks along with a handful of our own, below.

Cloud coats

You'll stay cozy all season long in this knee-length down coat. "With this longer style, I’d recommend adding some height with a lug sole or monster boot so that the silhouette doesn’t become overwhelming," Brown said.

Made in part with sustainable material, this jacket features roomy pockets, a drawstring hood and another hidden drawstring at the bottom for a more personalized fit. Both the white and black colors will easily pair with anything else in your wardrobe.

How could you not be cozy when you're wearing a coat that's called the "Duvet Puffer?" A new release from Madewell's Winter Collection, the stylish jacket buttons all the way up to your neck to keep you well-covered and protected from the cold.

This oversized coat comes with a vest attached so you can wear it multiple ways. Rock the cloud coat on its own, wear the vest by itself or style them together for a cool utility look.

If you're looking to splurge on a new piece of winter wear, Brown likes this option from Acne Studios. While it still features the classic cloud fit, it has some shape thanks to the belted waist.

Women's quilted jackets

While this quilted puffer normally costs more than $100, right now you can get it for just $44. Just like the above option, this one features a belt to help streamline your shape.

Because it's so long, Brown said that this style works best for taller individuals. It has large buttons and big pockets to really play up the exaggerated feel of the trend.

Layer this jacket over a sweater and jeans for your next outing. It's lightly padded, so it's a good pick for warmer winter days.

With a ribbed collar and drop shoulders, this chic quilted jacket will complete any casual look. One reviewer said that they liked this jacket so much, they bought another one as a gift.

This pick has an oversized fit, giving you enough room to wear a warm layer underneath. Wear it open or tie the belt in front to keep warm.

