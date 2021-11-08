Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing says holiday cheer more than a festive onesie. Whether you like matching your sleepwear with your entire family or prefer sleeping in a comfortable oversized sweater, a onesie is the perfect option for every kind of cozy shindig this season. Its silhouette also provides some extra warmth for when the temperature starts to dip.

Whether you're lounging or sleeping, we found several snuggly onesie options that'll make you excited to retire your favorite sweatpants for the season.

Best adult onesie pajamas, according to shoppers

This red buffalo plaid onesie is ideal for snuggling up during long, dreary winter nights. These Amazon pajamas come in over a dozen different prints and colors and is made in an ultra-soft synthetic material for extra warmth. With more than 4,000 verified ratings (including over 2,700 five-star ones!), this onesie would also make a great gift for the holidays.

Keep your loungewear stylish with this hooded onesie. Available in sizes up to 4X, you can rock it for a cozier sleep or for your next Zoom holiday party. Plus, according to shoppers, this is one of the most comfortable onesies you can find. "No need to assume that you will need wiggle room. Beautiful quality, very cozy and feels amazing," noted one Savage X Fenty fan.

In short, this onesie feels like wearing a giant blanket. It's made with plush sherpa for extra coziness and it comes in two colors. The suit also features a hoodie, front zipper, drawstring waistband and ribbed cuffs for a fitted silhouette.

Looking to upgrade your traditional onesie? This Gap one-piece is comfortable enough to cuddle up indoors. It features an elastic waistline to fit your silhouette and is made with a soft canyon knit material.

Aside from being super comfortable, these Old Navy jammies are perfect if you're a hot sleeper thanks to their comfortable cotton-blend stretch. It even comes in sizes for the whole family.

Embrace winter to the fullest in this thermal onesie from American Eagle. The design is made of a soft polyester blend to keep you warm during your next holiday vacation. It also features a crew neck and button-up front for a snug fit.

This fluffy onesie will complete your holiday wardrobe. Keep it trendy even after dark with this cream-colored pajama featuring a hoodie with ears. Complete your sleepover look with some fancy slippers.

For the ultimate holiday look, don this lumberjack-style one-piece onesie featuring a functional drop seat butt flap. The onesie is made with ultra soft 100% cotton and has a cute "Oh Deer" print on the back.

This soft pajama romper from Loft offers a feminine and relaxing fit. The neutral hue is so versatile, you can even wear it outside with a long coat and leather boots. It also features side pockets for added functionality.

Wait for your Christmas gifts to arrive in this bright onesie with front buttons. Available in sizes up to 3X, these minimalist pajamas will pair perfectly with your favorite fuzzy socks for the ultimate cozy holiday look.

This onesie was made for binge-watching every episode of "Friends" during the holidays. It features the logo from the iconic television series and side pockets to keep your phone at hand to live-tweet your reactions in real-time. It also comes with a hoodie to keep your head warm during chilly nights.

Look your holiday best while you search for Santa's cookie stash on Christmas Eve in this candy cane striped onesie from Venue. The suit comes with pockets, a hoodie and elastic waist for a skintight fit. One shopper also said this is "perfect for Florida winter as the material is light".

Relax after a heavy holiday dinner in this cotton rib onesie. Available in six colors, it features a modern henley design and a semi-relaxed fit. It even looks suitable enough to run any last-minute errands outside — just throw on a sherpa coat and you'll be ready to go!

For those who get hot flashes at night, this lightweight jumpsuit from Lane Bryant can help. It features a soft French terry fabric and elastic material for easy access. One reviewer also added, "The fit is flattering with a deep V and the snap makes it getting in and out a cinch!!"

Onesies don't have to be boring. This Lulus jumpsuit can be worn beyond the holidays and for different occasions. It has a twisted bodice with a cutout design on the back and sides for a romantic feel. Style it with sandals or sneakers for an off-duty look or stay home in style.

Men and women can feel the softness of undies all over their bodies with this unisex onesie made from MicroModal. This material is shrink-free and the fabric is breathable, static-resistant and super soft.

Ranging in designs from a classic candy cane stripe to a quirkier wintry dog landscape, this onesie is suitable for any holiday theme you're trying to embrace. The cotton waffle fabric will keep you cozy, while the added touch of stretch provides comfort. Plus, according to one L.L. Bean shopper, these pajamas are "perfectly proportioned and [have] no bagginess anywhere".

With a loose fit and oversized silhouette, this pick will easily become your "new wear-all-the-time onesie" according to over 300 verified shoppers at Free People. The soft yet durable cotton fabric will feel comfortable to the touch, while the fitted cuffs at the ankles and waist adds a bit of shape to the laid-back silhouette.

If you work from home and need an extra excuse to stay in your pajamas, this jumpsuit is the solution. The fun aesthetic is designed by French artist Adele Prost in collaboration with Anthropologie for an extra whimsical feel. You can lounge around this onesie all day or pair it with a coat for a quick errand run.

