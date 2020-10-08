I've officially traded my flip-flops for these $24 fleece slippers

Thousands of reviewers approve of them

These slippers have an impressive 4.2-star rating from more than 11,900 reviews. Plus, they're only around $24, come in nine unique colors and currently ranked No. 1 on Amazon's list of Bestsellers in Women's Slippers. Needless to say, I immediately added these to my cart.

Order one size up

I ordered my usual size 9-10, and while these slippers fit well enough that I won't send them back, I wish I had ordered one size up like the brand recommends because I have really wide feet. That said, these slippers are like a pair of jeans — they stretch out a little after a few wears. And regardless, they're the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn "to work." Granted, I am working from home.

How can slippers be this soft?

Is it wrong to feel like you're wearing a stuffed animal? If it is, then I don't want to be right. These slippers, which are advertised as fleece but feel more like faux fur to me, are the softest things I've ever slipped my feet into. (And as a travel writer, I've reviewed plenty of luxury hotels and spas.) While these slippers are cozy, my feet don't sweat. Thanks to the genius cross band upper design, there is the perfect amount of air circulation between the toes.

They have a memory foam insole

The memory foam insole is described as a "premium multilayered footbed" which "creates cloud-like comfort." I love memory foam everything — my bathroom MVP is a memory foam bathmat — so the insole was a big reason I picked this slipper. I love how they're cushiony enough that my feet sink in just a little, but they're supportive enough that I don't feel like I'm wearing those fluffy slippers of my childhood. Those were cute, but not actually that comfortable to walk in.

I can even wear them outside

Since these slippers have a waterproof, anti-slip sole, I can even wear them outside. The soles are made of EVA, which is the same material used in the bottom of sneakers. That said, I probably won't be wearing them outside that much — I got the wrong color for that. But for now, I'm happy staying indoors as long as I have these on my feet.

