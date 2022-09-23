The leaves are falling and pumpkin spice flavors are everywhere — your wardrobe should match the fall feeling. As you trade in your sundresses for flannels and cardigans, these Amazon fall essentials will keep you cozy all season long.

To help you complete your wardrobe, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share the fall fashion essentials that Amazon customers can't get enough of. From distressed denim joggers to a faux-leather purse, these finds will be perfect for the pumpkin patch and beyond.

Keep reading to shop the fall fashion essentials that are customer-approved.

Amazon fall fashion and beauty essentials

Available in more than 20 colors, this loose fitting button down brings the coastal grandmother aesthetic into your autumn wardrobe. Verified customers love the shirt for its crisp appearance and oversized fit. Post recommends styling the shirt one of four ways: tunic-style, tucked in, buttoned, or open as a layering piece.

Post loves these pants because she sees them as a perfect mix of denim and comfy joggers. Customers recommend purchasing these joggers in a size smaller than normal in order to achieve an ideal baggy style. The lightweight pants have an elastic waistband for a flexible fit and cuffs to peek out of your fall booties.

Some may ask what a shacket is. We have the answer: a shacket is a crossover between a shirt and a jacket. This bestselling shacket is available in 12 colors and comes with four pockets for all your storage needs. Post thinks everyone should wear the shacket as a transitional piece on crisp fall days.

Editor's Note: Our original pick is out of stock, but we found another similar option below.

Whether you use your purse to store a stylish scarf or your lipstick, phone and sunglasses, this purse will be the fall accessory you didn't know you needed. "Best purse I purchased and great price! Just the right size. Looks great," one reviewer wrote.

This sleek bucket bag can be worn as shoulder or crossbody style. It comes in seven different colors including black, brown and beige, that all feature silver hardware and drawstring closure. According to the brand, it is large enough to hold an umbrella, notebook or tablet.

This multi-purpose cream is one of Post's personal favorites. If you are in the market for a color correcting cream or an anti-aging serum or both, this skin care cream does both. Promising to give you "your skin but better," the cream combines hydrating serum, with sunscreen, with foundation for a fall foliage photoshoot look.

Fall also means back-to-routine, and these patches are great for days when you have to get up early and need to look fresh faced. Made of natural ingredients such as tea tree extract and castor oil, these eye mask patches de-puff and lighten skin, according to the brand. Post recommends storing the patches in the fridge for a spa-like experience.

More Amazon fall essentials

When the temperatures dip, you’ll be reaching for this cashmere-blend sweater, which features trendy batwing sleeves, according to the brand. Coming in over 30 different colorways, this fall favorite has over 2,000 five star ratings.

This backless loafer might be the perfect seasonal transition shoe for when you head back to the office. Choose from three neutral colors and materials, and wear them with your favorite trousers or midi skirt.

This flannel blanket scarf might be your go-to layering piece this season. Plus it comes in many different hues of flannel, giving all the fall vibes.

Whether you’re wearing a simple tee or high-neck sweater, this layering necklace will go with all your favorite fall outfits. According to the brand, it is 14-karat gold plated and can be worn together or separately.

Cardigans are a true fall staple and if you’re looking to add a new one to your wardrobe, this option has over 7,000 Amazon ratings. One verified reviewer wrote, “the material is soft, just the right length (not overly long or short) and it feels great wearing it.”

According stylists, Chelsea boots are timeless and this pair is perfect for when the weather is unpredictable. The brand says these rain boots feature a rubber sole and are extremely lightweight.

If you're looking for a statement piece that keeps you warm and comfortable, stop right here. This bestselling corduroy shirt is available in more than 30 colors and receives rave reviews for the quality of the fabric and cozy fit.

If this dress' pockets did not win you over, its many color options might do the trick. From evergreen to hot pink, the sweater dress is available in nearly any color that suits your fancy. The brand promises the dress is a cozy option for the "stylish woman."

Not ready to give up your loungewear? This sweatsuit is perfect for home and on-the-go. As you walk through town comfy and cozy, you will field all the compliments. Verified customers swear by the set for its travel day comfort and practicality.