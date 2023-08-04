This oversized button-down shirt can be worn so many ways — and it's under $25

I'm a big fan of Pinterest and have been saving images of this type of shirt and similar outfits anytime it pops up. I've been looking for an oversized top that's ideal for both the workplace and as an everyday summer staple, and this particular one checked those boxes. Plus, it has over 6,500 Amazon reviews with an average four-star rating. And it also comes in 24 colors in case you're looking for a pop of color.

It goes with everything

This button-down has been the perfect addition to my slowly evolving capsule wardrobe. It feels trendy while also being a piece that can evolve to match the trends as they change. So far, I've styled a variety of outfits with this top, from jeans, gold jewelry, and white sneakers to a black mini skirt, crop top and platform sandals for a night out. Finding a button-down that doesn't look stuffy when it's buttoned means I can wear it closed or open for more versatility.

I've layered it under blazers and even thrown it on over tank tops on days I work from home and need to hop into a meeting. It's great for vacations, too. I love packing this shirt for a trip because it doubles as a day-to-night top and I have even worn it as a bathing suit cover-up with jean shorts for a more coastal grandmother look. I truly have never felt so confident walking down the street or in the office.

It's really lightweight

In order to survive the summer heat, I often find myself exclusively wearing shorts and a tank top. Since my skin is very fair, I burn almost the moment I step out into the sun, and in the past, I have either had to sweat through long sleeves or pile on sunscreen. Thankfully, the shirt is light enough to layer on sunny days without overheating, while helping protect my skin.

Courtesy Kara Birnbaum

The fabric of this top is super lightweight without being see-through. However, one thing to note is that a lot of the reviewers mention the type of fabric isn't ideal, and I do agree to an extent. The brand states that the top is 70% cotton and 30% polyester, and I found this material to be a little stiff which caused me to adjust it periodically. I normally wear this top half tucked in and it does tuck nicely, but since it's stiff, it can peak at the shoulders and collar. But the sleeves roll up easily! While the quality of the fabric is not at the top of my praises, I do have a personal rule that each time I wear an outfit it costs $10 and if I wear it enough to cover the price, it's worth it.

Although this top is considered oversized, the length is on par with any other button-down. I am able to wear it tucked in, half tucked, as well as loose. For sizing, I normally wear a medium — which is what I purchased — and it was the perfect fit (the brand recommends your typical size too). The slight bagginess allows you to style it as needed but if you are looking for something tighter this most likely is not the shirt for you. After multiple washes, this top has stayed fully intact and didn't shrink, so I know it will last me a long time. But at this price, I think the quality is on par and it's something I know I will purchase again if it does get ruined. I am already thinking about adding a few other colors to my cart.