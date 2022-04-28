Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When I first heard the term "coastal grandmother," I had no idea what it was — but I immediately knew that it sounded like a trend that I could get behind.

The phrase brings to mind images of relaxing days spent lounging on a chaise, crisp linen outfits and houses with expansive farmhouse-style kitchens. And, essentially, that's what it is. TikTok user @lexnicoleta, who has been credited with coining the term, said in a video that those who love coastal vibes, recipes and cooking, cozy interiors and more might fit the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic. And no, you don't have to be an actual grandmother to be a coastal one, "it's for anyone and everyone," she said.

For those not lucky enough to live in a beach house with a big garden, you can still capture the spirit of the aesthetic by simply dressing for the role. "I would describe it as very neutral, classic staples in light shades ... it's very crisp, very clean," said New York City-based personal stylist Samantha Brown. "It's sort of like a nod to this timeless, moneyed — but not flashy — coastal grandma."

Brown said that while the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic may appeal to a slightly older generation, it's also great for those who have become accustomed to the cozy and fuss-free outfits that made up the majority of our wardrobes over the last couple of years, but still want to look put-together. "It's a step above wearing leggings and a sweater, but it's still very, very easy," Brown said. "It almost comes back to that capsule wardrobe feeling, like really nice basics in neutral colors that can be easily interchanged with each other."

According to personal stylist Christina Stein, to nail the trend, you want to stick to earthy tones, like blues, greens, creams, white, beige and light pinks. Essential pieces include cotton long-sleeve shirts, sweaters, cargo pants and hats. Brown added that things like white button-downs, jeans (but not the skinny versions), casual trousers and high-quality tees are other staples.

Here, the stylists shared some of the ways to wear the trend, and we added a couple of our favorite options as well.

Coastal grandmother fashion staples

Button-downs are a staple of the trend, and this popular option from Amazon comes in a few colors that fit the aesthetic, but you can't go wrong with the white shade. According to the brand, it's made from a soft, durable material that provides a lived-in feel right away.

Easy, breezy basics make up the majority of a coastal grandmother's wardrobe, so these linen pants seem like a great option. "These are perfect for lounging or can be dressed up and worn shopping or to brunch," one reviewer said.

Whether you're heading to a garden party or hosting a backyard wine night, this dress is the perfect pick. According to the brand, it hits right at the knee and is not too loose or too tight, making it a great "everyday" dress. As an added bonus, it's heavily marked down right now — just don't forget to use the code SHOPSPRING at checkout to save!

These Old Navy jeans have more than 600 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they are soft and comfortable. "Perfect fit, perfect length, perfect weight, perfect shade, perfect stretch!" one reviewer wrote.

If you're spending a lot of time on the coast (or at least want to look like you are), you're going to need a hat. Perfect for gardening or lounging by the pool, this hat is designed to provide UPF 50+ protection and is foldable to fit easily in your bag.

Stein recommended this bucket hat from Amazon. Since the style is having a moment, you'll be checking off multiple trends at once!

Stein likes this cotton tee, and we love how it feels like a classic and easy-to-style piece that anyone could benefit from having in their closet. The white shade is a must-have, but the Clay and Iced Coffee options also seem to fit the vibe.

Picture this: You're cuddled up with a book in your beach house, sipping tea and wearing an ultra-cozy cashmere sweater. Sounds picturesque, right? While most of us don't have access to a beach house, you'll be halfway to fulfilling that fantasy with Naadam's Cashmere Sweater, which Stein recommends for the trend. At $75, the bestseller is more affordable than other options on the market, but it doesn't sacrifice on quality — according to the brand, it's "heavenly soft."

Brown said that Eileen Fisher is one place where you can find "coastal grandmother"-esque luxurious basics. And we love how chic and simple this mock-neck sleevless shirt is.

Brown said Theory is another brand that creates staples that fit the trend. This scoop-neck sweater from the company instantly caught our eye. The wool material is designed to be moisture-wicking and temperature regulating, plus the short sleeves make it perfect for the season.

Stein also recommended these pants from Oliver Logan. Made from sustainable materials, the brand says that they have a comfortable amount of stretch and a high-waisted fit that hugs your backside and thighs before flaring at the knee.

