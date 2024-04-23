L.L. Bean and Summersalt just dropped a swimwear collab — and we got to try it

If you’ve been dreaming of summer days and beach vacations, two iconic brands are here to help. L.L. Bean (the established outdoor apparel brand) and Summersalt (the viral swimwear brand) teamed up for a limited-edition collaboration for summer — and Shop TODAY got to try it.

The new and exclusive line that features products for women, men and kids, officially launched today, April 23! The collaboration features swimwear, cover-ups, and accessories that fans of the brands might already be familiar with but reimagined. “This collection represents the culmination of the largest collaboration to date for both brands, uniting two teams as a single force,” Summersalt Co-Founder and Chief Brand & Digital Officer Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin said in a press release shared with Shop TODAY.

"There truly is something for every member of the family in this collection," Lori Coutler, Summersalt Co-Founder and CEO shares in the same press release.

For instance, swimsuit styles come in the Summersalt bestselling The Sidestroke, The Perfect Wrap One-Piece, and a new style debuting for the collaboration is The Perfect Wrap Tankini — all variations come in four new colorways and patterns. To complement the swimwear, you’ll find cover-ups designed with L.L. Bean’s 100% cotton Cloud Gauze fabric and new exclusives of the shopper-loved Boat and Tote bag. Other notable collaboration features include L.L. Bean’s bestselling outdoor and “summer-ready gear“ such as matching towels, sandals, hats and more.

Ahead of the launch, Summersalt sent Shop TODAY editors a few swim items to try. So we're rounding up our favorite pieces, plus a few more L.L. Bean x Summersalt must-haves that you'll want for the upcoming summer season. You can check out the entire collection at LLBean.com and Summersalt.com — available now.

L.L. Bean x Summersalt limited-edition collaboration swimwear

Commerce editor Vivien Moon says she gets the hype now that she's officially tried a Summersalt swimsuit. "It’s definitely high-quality and has a cut that I love and have a hard time finding anywhere else," says Moon. "While I didn’t feel any of the 'shaping' that it promises since I have a smaller bust, I did love the way it fits and how comfortable it is on top. "

The Ruffle Backflip features flirty ruffle sleeves and the fullest backside coverage, says the brand. But Moon did note she felt it was a bit snug on her bottom half but wouldn't feel comfortable with anything larger. The exclusive colors of this are the navy Deep Sea, and pink Watercolor floral.

If you're looking for a touch of pattern or colorblock, The Perfect Wrap (which also happens to be a Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards-winning style) comes in four exclusive options. SEO writer Jannely Espinal says it "screams tropical" and makes her want to spend her days in swimsuit attire.

"I love one-pieces because they really have better compression. I tried the teal one-piece design from Summersalt and I love how it fit on the bottom. The color is very vibrant and it gives a very flattering silhouette," Espinal says. However, she does note that you might want to size up since she found the bust to be a bit tight.

"As a plus-sized girly, I’m always apprehensive when buying bathing suits because I fear they’re going to run small," says associate editor Kamari Stewart. "The one-piece definitely had more compression than I anticipated but once I got it on, I was really impressed with the way it looked."

According to Summersalt, the Ruched Sidestroke is the brand's "most iconic" suit, designed with built-in cups, full bottom coverage and "four times the compression of regular swimwear." The one-piece comes in multiple collaboration colors, including colorblock Seafoam, black Sea Urchin and watercolor floral.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Editorial operations manager Jill Ortiz says the one-shoulder swimsuit has turned her on to one-pieces, but does note to keep in mind of the sizing with the compression feature. "The one-shoulder look is really cute and the back is equally as chic! I think it offers a good amount of coverage but isn’t too modest," says Ortiz.

The more classic sweetheart one-piece gets the L.L. Bean x Summersalt collab makeover, with a variety of exclusive color options such as a colorblocked blue, an all-black pick and a tropical teal pattern. According to the brand, the swimsuit features adjustable straps, a built-in shelf bra and full-coverage bottoms.

A new style debuting for the collection is The Perfect Wrap Tankini top, which comes in blue gingham and black tropical patterns. The style of the swimsuit is made to look like a single bathing suit, but is two separate pieces, making it perfect for those who like a bit more coverage but don't want to commit to a one-piece yet. The pattern tops also come with matching bottoms to complete the set.

Whether you're looking to have a matching moment or are in need of a quality suit for adventurous little ones, the line even has options for kids. According to the brand, the suits have five times the durability of other swimsuits

L.L. Bean x Summersalt limited-edition collaboration cover-ups and accessories

As part of the collaboration, the brands "hand-picked" L.L. Bean bestsellers to match for the summer season. The 32-ounce BPA-free water bottle comes in both gingham and floral. Plus the brand says, it's top-rack dishwasher safe, too.

Another L.L. Bean shopper-loved find are the Main Isle flip-flops. According to the brand, you can expect arch-support and sole tractions, making them suitable to wear on slippery surfaces.

The iconic L.L. Bean tote bag gets a makeover in two different options just for the limited-edition line, too. The brand says the tote is made of durable cotton canvas to hold all of your poolside and beach essentials.

Shop TODAY staffers (including myself) say this wrap-style swim skirt is easy to throw on while feeling covered, without concealing your entire suit. It's made of the same fabric as the bathing suits, so you can wear it in the water, too. However, unlike the swimsuits, editors found this style to run large — so you might want to size down.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Made of L.L. Bean's breezy 100% cotton Cloud Gauze fabric, these cover-up pants are stylish and functional. Moon likes them for their breathability and comfort, however, she notes that way were a bit long for her 5-foot-5 frame. "I love how they have some weight to them but are still lightweight and good for those hot days by the pool," says Moon.

Stewart was also a huge fan: "The pants were also the absolute perfect beach pants and I can’t wait to wear them on my next beach outing." The collaboration even offers a matching cropped tee for a set moment.

This cover-up dress comes in the same cotton Cloud Gauze fabric, and I found it so comfortable that I wish I could wear it every day (though the fabric is a little sheer!). It buttons up so you can wear it fully open to show off your swimsuit or closed when heading for a beachside lunch break.

Why not complete your entire summer look with the matching L.L. Bean beach chair? According to the brand, it features straps so you can carry it like a backpack and has four reclining positions. As part of the collaboration, the chair comes in two special-edition colors.