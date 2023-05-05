Need more coverage at the beach? These swim dresses are cute, flattering and start at $35

Swimsuit season is almost here. And while we can't wait for the endless beach days and afternoons by the pool, for some people, the idea of having to shop for a new swimsuit is enough to tamper some of that excitement.

And if you often get filled with dread over the idea of trying on an endless array of too-short and too-revealing bikinis and one-pieces to find just one that looks decent, let us introduce you to the swim dress. They're flattering, high-coverage and stylish enough that when you're wearing one, you can build those sandcastles or jump in the pool without having to worry about how much skin you're showing. Plus, they're so cute, you can even wear them to the local beach bar! All that's to say, you're definitely going to want at least one to bring along for your next vacation.

From tummy control styles to cute patterned pieces, here are 11 shopper-loved swim dresses to add to your rotation.

Swim dresses to shop

Whether you want a fun fruity print or a solid color that you can pair with your favorite cover-up, this swimsuit dress from Old Navy comes in plenty of different shades and patterns. Even better, the brand has matching styles for the whole family, from swim trunks for Dad to one-pieces for your little ones, so you can all coordinate for your vacation beach photos. This pick is currently on sale for under $40!

This vintage-inspired swimsuit has more than 22,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have raved about its flattering design and fit. The halter straps are designed to be adjustable for a customized fit and it comes in sizes X-small to 6X-large to fit a range of body types.

Available in 14 different colors and patterns, shoppers say that this swim dress is "flattering" and "comfortable." "I struggle to find swimwear that I am happy with, but this is a really great find!" one reviewer wrote.

Described as comfortable, breathable and slimming by the brand, this swimsuit checks every box. It comes in multiple patterns and colors, though the floral prints seem pretty perfect for anyone going on a tropical vacation.

While this one might technically be a swim romper, it's so cute, we couldn't help but include it in this list. It's a Target shopper-favorite suit with an average 4.5-star rating and reviewers say that it provides "great coverage in the right places" and is "amazingly flattering." "This is probably the best I’ve ever felt in a swimsuit in my entire life (and I’m 37)," one person even wrote.

According to the brand, this one-piece dress has a power mesh panel, which provides tummy control. Not to mention, it also has plenty of stylish details, like a V-neck design and a bow at the front.

This swim dress comes in a range of sizes, from X-small to size 24 to fit your frame. It provides full coverage for your torso and backside and is even designed to hit at the middle of your thigh to give your legs some coverage, too.

Lands' End has a variety of swim dresses in its collection, and right now, many of them are on sale. This cute option is designed to resist breakdown from chlorine, sunscreen and sweat to last you plenty of summers. Plus, the brand says that the fabric even provides UPF 50 sun protection.

While this top-rated swimsuit from J.Crew is typically nearly $130, you can get it now for under $60 during the brand's sale — that's a 54% discount! The halter suit comes complete with removable padding and built-in UPF 50 sun protection. While it's said to be machine-washable, to extend its life, the brand recommends washing it by hand.

With a square-neck design, adjustable ties and sewn-in cups for support, there is so much to love about this swim dress. Plus, it's made with Lycra Xtra Life spandex, which the brand says lasts up to 10 times longer than ordinary spandex.

"I always buy tankini's. I saw this suit and decided to try it," one shopper wrote. "I couldn't believe how comfortable it was. I thought the straps might bother me, but they are so soft, and you can barely notice them." They added that it "hides a lot but is still so flattering."