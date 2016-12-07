Help Mom carve out 'me time' with these 62 self-care gifts, starting at $7

It's no secret that Moms need a little nudge when it comes to taking some time for themselves, so gift them with items that can help relieve stress and boost their overall mood. From essential oils to waffle cloth bathrobes, these items will help them carve out a little 'me time' into their schedule.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 62.

Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $100 | Worth the splurge

Best relaxing gifts under $25

Tiny but mighty, this scalp massager currently has over 86,000 ratings on Amazon. Use it to help with dry scalp or simply squeeze in a quick head massage in the shower.

Coloring books are for adults, too! This detailed one by Lacy Mucklow and Angela Porter will help her re-center the mind and be in the moment.

These aromatherapy shower steamers are made with eucalyptus and other amazing essential oils for a calming scent that can also relieve any sinus pressure that’s built up over the day. To use these, just put one in the tub while showering and it will release its scent once it’s activated with water.

Eye masks are an easy and affordable gift that are always welcome. We like this one because it can be used hot or cold and can be used over and over again.

This stress-relieving activity is great for Mom after the kids go to bed to help them calm down after a long day. This embroidery kit is for beginners and includes everything they will need to create a pretty plant scene.

Sometimes a journal with white, empty pages can be daunting. This journal gives ideas like poking holes in pages and gluing pieces of colored paper onto pages so Mom can let out some stress and tap into her creativity.

If Mom strives to have perfect, frizz-free hair when they wake up, this bestselling satin pillowcase from Bedsure is the ultimate game-changer.

This essential oil from Nature's Truth is perfect for when Mom needs to destress. It can be used as a massage oil or as an aroma spray — just be sure to follow directions for safe use.

She may not be be able to keep regular pedicure appointments with her busy schedule, but she can still pamper her tootsies in the comfort of her own home. With a glowing rating near five stars from over 14,000 Amazon shoppers, this soothing foot soak is a refreshing note to end any day.

If Mom doesn't have time to squeeze in a full eight hours of sleep, she'll never look tired with these fast-acting eye masks. Loaded with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen, these patches will give her a well-rested look while fighting puffiness and dryness.

Let's be honest: Stress relief and self-care can often be more stressful than anything else if you don't know where to start or what to do. For the person who needs a little help getting a routine going, these cards will do the thinking for them. This 52-card deck contains prompts for meditation, mindfulness, anxiety relief and more. It's an easy and affordable way to help her stay grounded and manage overwhelming emotions.

Make self-care easier for Mom with this poster, which she can use by scratching and following these prompts such as 'take yourself on a date' and 'visit a museum or gallery.' Gift to the friends who need a little daily reminder to take care of themselves!

This mist was made with mood in mind. She'll experience an immediate boost of relief once she sprays the aloe vera-based mist over her bed, pillow or clothes.

They will feel rejuvenated with one of these skin-renewing face masks. Made with organic materials, each tube comes with enough ingredients to make up to 15 masks. Not only that, but there's a variety of options ranging from detoxing charcoal treatments to a soothing rose petal mask.

Help Mom keep track of her habits by jotting down goals she hopes to reach each day, week or month with this calendar. "This calendar-like tracker has been a game changer for me," said one reviewer.

Essential oils can help bring a sense of calm to a room after a chaotic day. Find this diffuser for only $16 on Amazon. She can use her favorite oils to transform home into a sanctuary.

When the day is done and the stress of work and home are just too much, Mom can reach for the Dammit Doll. The handmade doll can be thrown, smashed, tossed and stomped on to get out any built-up rage.

Ice rollers are a great gift since they relieve tension, reduce puffiness and relieve pain from minor injuries. We love this after a hard workout for instant cooling or for some migraine relief.

If tight muscles are an issue, then consider giving this soothing muscle rub a try. It's made with a variety of organic oils, including peppermint, basil, cinnamon, citronella, ginger, grapefruit, juniper, lemongrass and spearmint. For those days when she's on-the-go, this'll give her muscles the much-needed break they deserve.

Annoying co-workers, stressful deadlines and the pressures of working a strenuous job all make the work wellness deck a perfect gift. With cards that make users pause to reflect, or distract them from the mundane or hectic nature of their job, gift this deck to the colleague or person in your life who needs a mini vacation during their lunch.

For self-care without the effort, gift Mom this overnight beauty treatment that she can put on before she goes to bed and wash off in the morning while getting ready for the day. Awarded in the 'Best Face Mask' category during Shop TODAY's Beauty Awards, testers loved this mask because they could feel a "difference in the softness of my skin in the morning."

Whether their body temperature runs warm or cold, this neck pillow is sure to keep them comfortable while relaxing at home. The best part is the heat lasts for up to 30 cozy minutes.

For someone who enjoys burning candles around the house or while they read at night, the spa restore candle from The White Company is a nice option that isn’t overwhelming or too heavy. The scent is a lovely mix of geranium, neroli and eucalyptus. It has approximately 28 hours of burn time, so this one will last awhile.

Let the day fade away as Mom rests with this lavender eye pillow over her eyes. The inside is filled with dried lavender seed and the weight is meant to help ease tension headaches and promote deeper sleep, according to the brand.

Mom may want to end her day unwinding with a glass of vino. This wand helps to purify wine by filtering out sulfites and histamines, which are associated with triggering some wine sensitivities. After swizzling the wand around in the glass, they can pop the top off of the wand and place it on the glass as a charm.

With a variety of gifts, including a headband, catch-all dish, coaster, rearview mirror charm and more, this 'happy box' will sure make mom is just that! "Words, and gifts, provide power and strength to get us through the darkest of days," said one reviewer, adding "Love this company and its message."

Encourage Mom to reflect on her aspirations and goals with this popular five-minute journal. Each day she can plan out their intentions and remind themselves of their truths. Then at the end of the day, she can reflect on everything that happened and write down the best parts of the day. Even if she isn't great at keeping a journal, she'll want to keep up with this one because it’s so easy.

Acupuncture and pressure are combined with this mat and pillow set. While no real needles penetrate the skin, the mat does find pressure points to help relieve tight muscles and stress. After a short session, roll the mat up for easy storage.

She'll feel instantly relaxed in this comfy embroidered robe. Made from a lightweight material, it's perfect for year-round comfort. Plus, you can add a personal touch with a monogram.

Best relaxing gifts under $50

Help Mom soothe headaches with this gel hat. It can live in the freezer and when she need some tension relief or an instant cool down, she can pop this on over her eyes and sit back while it all melts away.

Weighted blankets are packed with beads or pellets to provide light, evenly distributed pressure, creating a comforting feeling. Sleep psychologist Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg previously said that many find weighted blankets to be relaxing, which is why we love this one for stress-relief purposes.

Aptly named Mom's Survival Pack, this kit features a variety of wellness essentials to help her wind down with a relaxing night time routine. Start with the lavender sugar scrub, then kick back and relax in a hot bath mixed with the floral mineral bath salt. End the night with the sleep salve, or try the belly butter, lavender mist and soothing lip balm.

Pamper Mom with a warm bath and floral-scented products. The set comes with one hand and body wash, one lotion and one boxed flower, and is packaged in a pretty gold and black box. If she's not a fan of lavender there are other scents available.

Unwind in the evening with this swivel bath tray. The tray suctions to the side of a tub and can move in many directions to get the best placement. Now they'll have the perfect spot for a good book and a glass of wine.

The scent of lavender is one of the most calming in the world. Relieve neck tension or just indulge in a few moments of zen with this lavender neck wrap. The wrap is meant to be used hot after spraying lightly with water and heating in the microwave.

Let her creativity flow with this Buddha Board. The art set comes with a brush, stand and water painting board. All she needs is a bit of water to let out stress and create something beautiful. As the water dries, it will disappear and allow her to draw something new.

Gift this to Mom, especially if she wears her heart on her sleeve and can serve as a reminder that her feelings are valid, even if they are a bit complicated at times. Reviewers love this sweatshirt because it's "comfy," and of good quality.

Having live plants, like succulents, around the house is perfect for the Mom who's on-the-go, but still wants to decorate with plants, because they require little to no maintenance.

Slippers are always a nice gift, especially for the work-at-home champion who likely keeps a pair under her desk. This option from Pantuss is filled with lavender and flax seed for a hint of cooling aromatherapy. The insoles can be removed and put into the microwave for a quick warm-up, and for a stronger scent.

Her evening bath just got a lot more spa-like. This rose-scented set comes with a rose and coconut bath soak and a rose and coconut body scrub. Feel good about giving this because it’s made without parabens, sulfates and synthetics.

These booties will get her off her feet and allow her to unwind and relax. The booties can be worn hot or cold and have a light lavender scent.

It'll be hard for Mom not to "slip" back and relax while wearing this silky sleep mask. Made with high-grade, long-fiber mulberry silk that's soft on the eyes, she'll definitely appreciate you thinking about her long-term sleep goals.

Best relaxing gifts under $100

Equally zesty and effervescent, citrus does a great job of raising one's energy and spirits after a stressful day.

If Mom instantly changes out of their work clothes and into something more comfortable after a long day, these pajamas will grab their attention. They’re temperature-regulating so there’s no getting too hot, and they are nursing-friendly for all those new moms out there.

These are one of the best budget-friendly buys for noise-canceling headphones on the market — and users say they're comparable to higher-priced competitors!

Silk always feels like a luxurious gift. This set comes with a pillow case, eye mask and scrunchie that all look like beautiful black marble. Not only are each of the silk pieces pretty to look at, but they also aid in skin and hair health, making them a great two-in-one gift.

Mama bears and their cubs will love these soft slippers from Dearfoams. The indoor and outdoor sole is ideal for those who are going to be traipsing through snow all winter and want to keep their feet warm. If you’re looking to gift a matching set, these also come in “Papa Bear” and “Baby Bear” options for the whole family.

Moms deserve five-star amenities if she's treating herself to a spa night at home. Including in this Allswell bundle are a luxe waffle-weave bathrobe and a pair of cushy slippers that feel like clouds on your feet.

Splurge on these silk sleep shorts from Skims, which can be paired with a silk button-up sleep shirt or tank top. "This elevated look is very comfortable," said one reviewer, with another one adding that they're "very silky and smooth."

After a long day of looking at a computer, all she'll want to do is close her eyes behind this eye massager-trust us. The device has a few massage settings, along with built-in heating pads and built-in speakers, so she can listen to relaxing music while she unwinds.

Said to "infuse your air with the vitality of nature, enhance your well-being and create a soothing atmosphere," this gift will be a hit with any stressed Mom. Using natural essential oil blends, the scent is formulated to support sleep and reduce stress. To use, simply add water, add five to 10 drops of their favorite Saje Essential Oil blend and turn it on — easy!

For the yoga obsessed Mom, or the one who fell in love with at-home workouts over the last few years, gift them this Lululemon mat. Thicker than traditional yoga mats at 5mm, this one provides enough cushion on even the hardest of floors. "This one provides enough cushion for kneeling poses without being overly heavy and bulky to carry," said one reviewer.

Best relaxing gifts worth the splurge

For when you cannot be there to give Mom an actual hug, gift her with a very big hug thanks to this blanket. One reviewer said this blanket will serve as "a sentimental item that will be with the family for years to come."

The Tempur-Pedic Ergo pillow might sound like an investment, but it's worth it for a good night's sleep. One of our writers even said that it helped eliminate back and neck pain in just one night!

Help Mom put an end to drinking lukewarm coffee or tea once and for all with this temperature-controlled smart mug. It comes in a chic black or white, but the best feature is that she'll be able to choose a precise temperature to enjoy their drink (from 120 to 145 degrees).

When stressed, our muscles tend to tense up — this can help with that. This body roller can aid with the relaxation of tight muscles while also improving circulation in the skin.

Bask in the dim glow of the Casper Glow Light. The warm, self-dimming light will lull even the most restless sleeper into a deep slumber.

Magic Linen’s waffle blanket comes in a variety of colors, including this dreamy Woodrose shade. It’s incredibly soft and can go from winter to summer because of its waffle weave and linen material. The brand operates at zero-waste and with sustainability in mind, so this is a gift you can feel good about giving.

The Celliant mineral-infused fabric in these sheets converts body heat into energy and returns it to your body to allow for a more restful sleep. And we all know better sleep leads to less stress during the day.

If they are into meditation, consider this meditation trainer. The device can help guide breathing and focus through light and vibrations and can measure her stress levels as they go through a session.

Give the gift of warm bath towels and robes whenever she wants with this freestanding towel warmer. The unit takes about 15 minutes to heat up and can hold multiple towels at a time. Because this plugs into the wall, she can move it to any part of the bathroom.

Whether they're an avid athlete or simply appreciate a good massage every now and then, they'll love this elite smart device from Theragun. It's completely personalized for their body's needs, thanks to a guided app experience that tracks their activity data and signature wellness routines. Its 16mm amplitude guarantees a deep-tissue massages, and a single charge lasts up to two hours.