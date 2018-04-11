Need a break? Try these 6 research-backed ways to de-stress in 5 minutes

2. Take a break from your phone.

Constantly checking your phone for the latest notification can overwhelm you, according to Kristine Carlson, co-author of the book “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff," which she wrote with her late husband Richard Carlson.

“We are so tied to our technology,” she said. “Email, text message, checking your Instagram — all of that, it’s very addictive.”

Instead, she advised, “really unplug from your email or phone” and take what Carlson refers to as a “golden pause.”

By snoozing your notifications, you create the mental space to focus on yourself and how you’re feeling. While you focus on yourself, practice breathing slowly, closing your eyes and turning your thoughts toward something you’re grateful for, Carlson suggested.

Research backs up this up: Focusing on gratitude has been shown to increase a person’s level of happiness.

3. Use an app to help you learn how to meditate.

There are many free meditation apps out there that can help you tune out for the five minutes you need to relax.

Popular apps like Headspace or Insight Timer have hundreds of guided meditation options that can help you deal with any emotion you may be feeling. Research suggests meditation can help ease anxiety and depression.

Nick Allen, a psychology professor and director of the Center for Digital Mental Health at the University of Oregon, suggests you try to build a meditation practice when you're not feeling stressed. The more you work beforehand, he said, either by yourself or with a professional, the better results you’ll see when you’re in a pinch.

4. Listen to a relaxing song.

Emmeline Edwards, who specializes in integrative medicine at the National Institutes of Health, said music therapy can also be a great way to relax wherever you are.

“The auditory cortex is connected to other areas of the brain that are connected our reward system, motor systems, centers for motivation and emotion regulation,” Edwards said.

In fact, research shows music can help people dealing with stress-related disorders, mild depression and anxiety.

5. Have a relaxing cup of tea.

“Have a hot cup of tea, preferably with no caffeine,” Wei said. “And put the smart phone away and just spend a few minutes focusing on the flavor of tea, the temperature, noticing everything about the cup.”

This mindfulness practice helps you tune out other thoughts, helping you focus on something that’s calming.

Look up! Put that phone back in your purse and take a look around. Getty Images stock

6. Go outside for a few minutes.

Dr. Monique Tello, a primary care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, said that sometimes, getting outside for a quick walk or fresh air is a great option.

“If someone is feeling very stressed and they have the chance to change their environment, get fresh air, see nature — water, trees — they should,” Tello told TODAY. “Exercise, take a brisk walk.”

This strategy is great for people who feel restless or unable to concentrate and there are studies to support its effectiveness, she added.

“We’re always going to be faced with challenging situations, but they don’t always have to stress us out,” Tello said.

