Mother's Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the women in our lives who mean the most to us— from step-mothers to grandmothers to aunts and mentors. Since brainstorming the perfect present can be overwhelming, we rounded up 38 tokens of appreciation that will make your second mom feel extra special this Mother's Day.

Amazon reviewers rave about the pockets on this universally-flattering rayon jumpsuit that comes in 43 colors and patterns.

Sweeten her day with ready-to-eat cookie dough! In the variety pack she’ll get four 5-ounce tubs stuffed with chocolate chip, rainbow sprinkle, cookies and cream and chocolate s’mores.

For the minimalist: a dainty 18-karat-gold-plated necklace on a paper clip chain. The simple yet bold design has a unique closure that allows it to be worn doubled up or long.

Show her how you feel with a leather and glass bead LOVE bracelet that was handcrafted by a mom in Kenya. The company’s founders use profits to provide pediatric health and special needs education across the region.

Ears the deal: She'll adore these orange Swarovski crystal hoops that measure approximately 1.5 inches.

If your mother figure is the crafty type, give her the gift that keeps on giving every month. This subscription box comes with fun and trendy projects to let her learn a new craft skill every time.

If this past year has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. The Ready America backpack is filled with everything two people would need to survive for 72 hours, including a 33-piece first aid kit, blankets and light sticks.

Wander + Ivy, an organic single-serve wine brand based in Colorado, just launched a sample pack featuring two bottles of rosé, cabernet sauvignon, red wine blend, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. All five varieties are served in easy-to-open 6.3-ounce glass vessels.

YGN’s satin-lined turbans are pre-tied, which means they’re fuss- and foolproof. The line’s beloved bun wraps are made with super soft jersey knit and come in two sizes.

Last summer, Meghan Markle was photographed in this breezy dress from Magic Linen. The knee-length number, which has an asymmetric hem, comes in white, pink and black and is available in sizes up to XL.

You can’t go wrong with Ultra’s Scents of Spring Sampler Kit, which combines minis of the beauty retailer’s bestselling fragrances such as DKNY Be Delicious and Tory Burch Signature eau de parfum.

When the air conditioning is blasting this summer, she can cozy up in this dreamy loungewear that one person on Amazon called “the softest shawl ever!”

Mark & Graham’s roomy, open-top leather tote features long carry handles and a detachable crossbody strap. You can personalize it with her initials for an additional $12.

Ideal for anyone who sits at a desk all day, this neck wrap soothes sore muscles through its heating and cooling capabilities.

Think of the Chi Lava as the Air Fryer or Instant Pot of hair tools. It’s an absolute game-changer. The tool creates flawless waves and curls in just four seconds per one-inch section.

Sephora packed five mini-size mascaras from brands such as Marc Jacobs and Milk Makeup into an adorable kit. The best part? iIt comes with a voucher for a full-size tube of whatever the recipient likes best.

This gold vermeil “Mama” charm necklace will be a welcome addition to any mother figure's jewelry box. You can buy the charm separately for $44, or add additional charms to personalize this sentimental gift.

Her crafting face will light up when she sees this DIY candle kit, which comes with scented coconut-wax, a wick, and a wick holder. Scent No. 01, a blend of bergamot, white rose and oak moss, smells heavenly.

Good vibes! Each pair of wireless headphones is made from recycled and eco-conscious materials. The company also donates a portion of its proceeds to a reforestation organization.

This sweet set from Jouer Cosmetics features a hydrating lip oil, a retractable complexion brush and a silky setting powder in six shades ranging from fair to deep. The compact can be customized with initials at no extra cost.

Give the gift of a tidy house! Yeedi Robot Vacuums use smart-home technologies to automatically clean floors.; The trust Yeedi is known for operating quietly and sucking up pet hair.

Nothing says “I love you” like a curated box of sweet and salty snacks from Japan (think mochi and plum flavored chips).

Have her name — or any word up to 12 characters — spelled out in morse code for a sweet (and unique) personalized necklace.

Maya J bracelets spread love through words of positivity such as “Fearless” “Grateful” “Brave” and “Strong.”

She can wear these ethically-made — and stylish — canvas sneakers with everything from dresses to sweats. Two trees are planted for every pair sold.

Behold: the perfect pair of black jeans. The oversaturated color on this high-rise skinny is gorgeous — and so is the fit.

Lip-care queen Sara Happ launched this set that includes an exfoliating scrub and two hydrating, high-shine glosses.

Actors Kristen Bell and Hilary Duff adore the clothing label’s super soft bamboo and cotton blend rompers in sizes XXS petite through XXXL. And they have pockets!

Commemorate your bond with this thin sterling Infiniti ring from Pandora. The knot signifies the strength of connection.

TheraBox, a therapist-curated subscription box service, features a relaxation activity and six to eight full-sized self-care goodies. Plans range from a single month to a full year.

San Francisco jewelry designer Peggy Li — her pieces have appeared on "Dead to Me" and "Riverdale" — crafted this rhodium plated chain necklace with heart charms. It's perfect for the more minimalist jewelry lover.

A Sugarwish gift starts as an e-card that takes the recipient to a wonderful virtual candy, cookie and popcorn bar where they get to pick their favorite snacks based on the size box you purchased. Treats come packaged in a pretty blue box with a ribbon.

Proceeds from the sale of each “Essential Mother” T-shirt will help provide services to young mothers who are in foster care.

For the beach lover: an inflatable, weighted pillow that stays put on even the windiest of days.

Marie Kondo would approve of these five nylon zippered packing cubes that save space and keep your luggage organized.

These 100 percent cotton nightgowns have a cult following because they're so comfortable. “I bought this beautiful gown for myself,” one fan wrote on Amazon. “It is so feminine. It washed without any problems. It is one of those nightgowns that when you put it on, you feel so very special.”

Jamie Kern Lima, who founded IT Cosmetics, shares the story of how she went from a waitress at Denny's to a billion-dollar entrepreneur in her bestselling and inspiring memoir.

She can keep all her treasured moments on display with this digital, 10-inch photo frame. Friends and family can email pictures right to the device.

