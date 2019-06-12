At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you’re in the market for a beach chair, chances are you’ll be sitting in the sand soon. (Woo-hoo!) But with so many styles to choose from, it could no doubt get a bit overwhelming.

So we put together a list of our favorite beach chairs for the summer — and we even asked a few design experts to weigh in on the ones they're loving this season.

From sand chairs to loungers to high seats, check out our great finds starting at just $17. Let's get this summer started!

The best beach chairs

1. Rio Beach Big Kahuna Beach Chair, $65, Jet

This beach chair is in it for the long haul. Made of a rust-resistant aluminum and a durable polyester fabric, it adjusts to five different back positions and comes with a side pouch, drink holder, towel bar and pillow.

2. Life is Good Folding Beach Chair with Cooler, $60, Bed Bath & Beyond

This chair comes with a happy message and lots of goodies: an adjustable head rest, an insulated cooler bag, two cup holders, a detachable pouch for jewelry and a cell phone and a shoulder strap to free up your hands so you can carry all your other beach stuff. One more reason to love this chair: 10% of all sales goes to the Life is Good Kids Foundation.

3. Tommy Bahama Windsurfer Backpack Deluxe Beach Chair, $80, Tommy Bahama

With a lightweight steel and aluminum frame, this chair is 2.5 inches wider than most traditional backpack chairs and comes with five reclining positions. It’s loaded with accessories, including an insulated cooler pouch, cell phone holder, towel bar, and adjustable pillow.

4. Utopia Breeze Beach Mat, $23, Walmart

This mat is the perfect compromise between sitting on a beach blanket and sitting in a chair. The adjustable A-frame reclines, while the mesh fabric keeps your skin cool. Simply fold up the mat when the day is over and carry it on your shoulder using the straps. Bonus: There’s an attachable cooler that can hold up to eight beverage cans!

5. Rio Gear Lace-Up Aluminum Beach Backpack Chair, $45, Wayfair

The lace-up suspension on this lightweight aluminum beach chair provides firm back support and a unique design, while sturdy plastic arms move the back into four different positions. The backpack-style chair comes with a cup holder, storage pouch and an adjustable pillow.

6. Sun Squad Veriegated Strip Outdoor Beach Lounger, $25, Target

“I just bought this striped lounge chair for my family beach vacation this month! It’s foldable so easy to throw in the car,” said Mina Starsiak, co-host of HGTV’s "Good Bones."

7. Wayfair 4-Position Aluminum Backpack Reclining Beach Chair, $62, Wayfair

Not too high, not too low — this beach chair sits at a comfortable 11 inches off the ground and it adjusts easily to four positions. It comes with a cushioned pillow headrest, storage pouch, and drink holder, and the backpack straps are padded — a nice touch if you’ve got sunburned shoulders at the end of the day.

8. L.L. Bean GCI Sunshade Eazy Chair, $60, L.L. Bean

This beach chair literally has you covered with an adjustable canopy made of UPF 50+ fabric. (Ultraviolet protection factor indicates how effectively the fabric blocks the sun’s rays, with 50 being the highest.) The chair’s nylon and polyester mesh provides ventilation to keep your body cool, while the wide-mouth carrying bag makes packing up after a long day at the beach less stressful.

9. Serena & Lily Hyannis Surf Chair, $198, Serena & Lily

This low-to-the-ground reclining beechwood chair includes a chic blue and white nautical striped canvas that’s UV and water-resistant. A pouch with a snap closure behind the headrest provides storage for keys, money, and cellphones, while a woven shoulder strap makes it easy to haul.

10. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Travel Beach Lounge Mat, $50, Target

“My love for all things Target is well-documented and it’s because of extremely cute things like this awesome beach chair. It’s affordable, lightweight, and has a compartment to keep your things sand-free. Plus, it turns into a backpack for easy transport,” said celebrity design blogger Emily Henderson.

11. Strongback Low G Recliner, $79, Strongback

If the thought of sitting for hours sends your back into spasms, this chair may be your ticket to a more comfortable day at the beach. The ergonomically-designed curved back and tilted seat supports your shoulders and aligns your spine. Translation: no achy breaky back. Plus, it comes with backpack-style shoulder straps, a beverage holder, and a three year warranty.

12. Rio Classic 5-Position Aluminum Frame Lay Flat Beach Chair, $45, Wayfair

“This is my go-to chair for the beach. It’s extremely well made and light enough to carry a couple at a time (since I am a dad). I like to be as close to the sand as possible and this one is low to the ground and lays flat as well. This is the chair for me!” said John Colaneri, designer and co-star of "The Build Up" on EllenTube.

13. Ostrich Deluxe Face Down 3 in 1 Beach Chair, $110, Target

“I like a ‘sand chair’, one that’s low to the ground so I can stretch out my legs and have my feet in the sand. This chair fits the bill then it goes one step further and adds a feature I really like — a face cradle that allows me to sleep face down so I don't get a crick in my neck from sleeping with my head to one side. The bright yellow color means I can always find my spot on the beach. It's a little pricey, but vacation is about comfort!” said Karen Laine, co-host of HGTV’s "Good Bones."

14. Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair, $40, Amazon

This lightweight beach chair packs a punch: It weighs in at a little over 5 pounds, making it easy to transport using the enclosed carrying bag. The cloth fabric is thick and durable, perfect if you like to sit at the surf’s edge. Plus, it comes equipped with a seatback pocket and a mesh cup holder to keep beverages close.

15. Mac Sports Beach Day Lounger, $110, Amazon

“The genius of this beach chair is that it doubles as a pull-cart wagon, with a large capacity mesh basket that sets up quickly. With the amount of stuff I lug through the sand, this is a must have,” said celebrity designer Sabrina Soto.

16. Outdoor Beach Chair, $40, TJ Maxx

Sometimes a simple beach chair is all you need. This one comes with a wood frame and a built-in handle that makes it easy to transport, three different tilt positions, and a chic white and gray striped fabric that says "beach" without going overboard on the coastal theme. Pro tip: This cute chair will easily find a spot indoors after the summer is over.

17. Lands’ End Wooden Lounge Chair, $200, Lands’ End

Here’s why you’ll need to spend a little more for this beach chair: It’s made of solid oak and the wood has been coated in a marine spar varnish, the fabric is a marine grade acrylic, and the hardware is crafted using rust-repellent stainless steel. Plus, there are four reclining positions and 12 beautiful colors (from black to turquoise to pistachio) to choose from.

18. Rio The Genuine Beach Bum Beach Chair, $50, Jet

“I love this beach chair — it has a drink holder and a storage pouch, which is perfect for my cell phone," said Chris Lambton, host of DIY’s "Yard Crashers." "It’s lightweight and has a carry strap so I can hold my son or daughter in one arm plus the chair and a bag of kids’ toys!”

19. Ozark Trail Compact Folding Reclining Chair with Cup Holders, $49, Walmart

This comfy looking chair was originally designed for camping trips, but the foam padded seating and rust-resistant steel frame screams, “Take me to the beach!” With amenities like a two-position recline and dual cup holders, this chair folds up easily when not in use and comes with a carrying bag.

20. Sun Squad Adult Compact Chair Palm Leaf Sun Squad, $17, Target

If you’ve been looking for a beach chair for less than $20, your search is over. This lightweight (ringing in at 3.8 pounds) chair, with its lively tropical print, comes with a mesh storage pouch and carrying bag, making it a handy (pun intended!) choice for the beach, summer concerts, or sporting events.

21. Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler, $25, Amazon

"I don't mess around when it comes to beach chairs. Once I'm off my feet I want to stay that way, so a chair with a built-in cooler and room for a few drinks and an ice pack is exactly what I need. This one is also super comfortable, durable and folds up easily. I take it everywhere,” said Scott McGillivray, designer and host of the digital home series "Scott’s House Call."

22. Pottery Barn Kids Pink Stripe Kid Beach Lounger, $55, Pottery Barn

Designed for kids before they’re too cool to sit in beach chairs, this pink and white striped lounger, made of a durable polyester fabric (simply spot clean any spills with a dry cloth), can be folded and carried away using the attached shoulder strap.

23. Wild in Bloom Rattan Lawn Chair, $144, Amazon

“Talk about a beautiful beach chair. It's handmade using a mix of wood and wicker — definitely a chair for the design lover. It folds up easily and comes with a canvas strap to make beach hopping extremely easy,” noted celebrity design blogger Emily Henderson.

24. Rio Beach Hi-Boy Aluminum Beach Chair with Canopy, $84, Jet

This multi-striped beach chair comes with an adjustable canopy made of a UPF 50+ fabric (Ultraviolet protection factor indicates how effectively the fabric blocks the sun’s rays, with 50 being the highest), and an extended backrest (a typical backrest height is about 20” to 25”, this one clocks in at 30”). The body is made of a durable polyester fabric and a lightweight, rust-proof aluminum frame.

25. Highboy Beach Chair, $50, Bed Bath & Beyond

It’ll be easy for friends and family to spot you on the beach sitting in this bright turquoise highboy chair. The frame is lightweight, the heavyweight polyester fabric is quick-drying, and it comes with a storage pouch, drink holder, carrying handle, and brackets that have been designed so they can’t pinch your fingers.

26. Birch Lane Portsville Reclining/Folding Beach Chair, $165 (originally $267), Birch Lane

You might expect to see this classic looking beach chair on the deck of a 1920s ocean liner. The solid oak construction features a double coating of marine spar varnish to protect the wood from sun and salt air. The sling seat is made with fade- and mold-resistant marine grade acrylic fabric. It comes with four position settings and the footrest is detachable so you can take just the chair to the beach. The eleven gorgeous hues range from turquoise to pistachio.

27. Ostrich On-Your-Back Backpack Beach Chair, $54, Jet

If you tend to beat up on your beach chairs, this one may be for you: It features an extra wide steel frame that can hold up to 325 pounds and has a polyester fabric that’s durable, fade-resistant, and quick drying. It adjusts to five different tilting positions, and comes with a pillow rest and cup holder. But what makes this beach chair unique? You can lie on your stomach and place your face and arms through the cut-out holes to read a book or nap.

28. Monaco Beach Chair Backpack Chair, $63, Overstock

This classic-looking navy beach chair has it all. It’s smart looking, features six reclining positions, has a fabric that’s made out of a durable polyester, and includes a cup holder, pillow, and backpack straps to free up your hands.

29. Telescope Casual Original Mini Sun Folding Beach Chair, $113, Perigold

“I prefer simple colors, not too bright or busy, when it comes to a beach chair. This one is white and comes with an extra heavy aluminum frame and zinc steel braces, weather-resistant fabric and kiln-dried solid hardwood arms that are sanded before being double coated in a polyurethane varnish. Did I mention the company that makes this sturdy beach chair has been around since 1903? Classic old school yet fresh and modern,” said celebrity designer Cortney Novogratz.

